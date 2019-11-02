The two strikes came only 1:07 apart, with Heinen breaking the deadlock with his first even-strength goal this season. Marchand then followed with the jawbreaker, set up in front with a gimme after a charging David Pastrnak — who had three points, including his 13th goal — set up his with a sweet backhand feed from the goal line.

A couple of quick goal-scoring punches early in the third period, by Danton Heinen and on the power play by Brad Marchand, broke a 40-minute tie and led the Bruins to a 5-2 win over the Senators on Saturday night at the Garden.

Heinen also set up Jake DeBrusk with 3:44 to go to cap the scoring on a night likely most remembered for the frightening injury to Ottawa fourth-line winger Scott Sabourin. Sabourin was knocked unconscious just 3:08 in, though he was responsive when taken for further tests at Mass General.

The win was Boston’s fifth straight, a stretch in which they’ve outscored opponents, 24-9. At 10-1-2, they remain the lone team in the NHL to have only one regulation loss.

Pastrnak’s three points restored his standing as the game’s top point-getter this season, his 13-14—27 moving him past Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl (13-13—26). The German-born Draisaitl was the No. 3 pick in the 2014 draft, the same year the Bruins selected the Czech-born Pastrnak at No. 25.

The Senators (3-8-1) had a prime chance to steal a win on Causeway Street in the second period, when Marchand was tagged with six minutes in penalties — two for hooking and four for spearing — at 6:08. Those infractions came only 1:05 after the Bruins were placed shorthanded for having too many men on the ice, but Rask was resolute and Boston handled the full 6:55 of shorthanded time to keep it 2-2.

All three members of Boston’s Primo Trio, Marchand, Begeron, and Pastrnak, finished with a goal. They had seven points as a group. It took just 77 seconds for Pastrnak to open the scoring, extending his point streak to 11 games with No. 13. According to the NHL, it was the seventh time Pastrnak opened the scoring for the Bruins, a record for any team.

Torey Krug made the key play on Pastrnak’s goal, firing a hard, long-distance diagonal from 10-15 feet behind his own blue line into the right wing corner. Pastrnak blew by Sens defenseman Ron Hainsey, collected the puck and dashed to goalie Craig Anderson’s doorstep for a quick razzle dazzle and tuck.

Not even two minutes later, a sad, eerie silence blanketed the Garden following Sabourin’s awkward collision with David Backes. The two big forwards banged bodies near the blue line, and Sabourin appeared to be KO’d before he face-planted into the ice. As he left, face up on a stretcher with lots of blood around his nose and mouth, he offered a thumbs-up.

The Senators announced the 27-year-old Sabourin, a member of the AHL’s Manchester Monarchs from 2012-15, was conscious and speaking with the attending doctors when leaving the arena for further testing.

Backes, who has suffered multiple concussions throughout his career, also was done for the night. Clearly shaken by the freak accident, he left for the Boston room seconds after Sabourin was wheeled off. The club announced early in the second period that Backes also suffered an upper-body injury.

The game was delayed more than 11 minutes. Play was subdued for a few shifts after Sabourin exited, but it grew chippier, particularly in the second period. It was 2-2 after two, Bergeron connecting at 1:51 of the second on a feed across the crease from Pastrnak, then Connor Brown equalizing at 3:04 as Anthony Duclair had at 12:04 of the first.

With 1:19 left to play, lineman Steve Miller had to be helped off the ice after colliding with Sean Kuraly and Thomas Chabot. He appeared to be in great pain, unable to put weight on his left leg.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.