Sabourin, 27, a career minor leaguer playing in only his 11th NHL game, appeared to be unconscious for a few minutes as medical and emergency responders tended to him along the blue line, directly across the ice from the Boston bench.

The Garden crowd fell to stunned silence, and a smattering of fans could be seen weeping and dobbing eyes, early in the first period Saturday night when Ottawa forward Scott Sabourin crashed to the ice face-first, appearing knocked cold on his feet in a collision with Bruins veteran David Backes.

Following the first period, the Senators reported that Sabourin was transported to a local hospital — believed to be Mass General — by ambulance for evaluation. He was conscious and speaking with the attending doctors at the time of leaving the arena. Hockey Night in Canada’s Greg Millen reported Sabourin was moving all his extremities.

As he was wheeled on a stretcher through the Zamboni entrance at the Garden, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound winger flashed a thumbs up in the direction of fans who applauded his way.

Sabourin closed in on the 6-3, 215-pound Backes as the Bruins winger controlled the puck along his right wing at 3:08 of the first period, the Bruins holding a 1-0 lead. When Sabourin closed for the hit, Backes straightened up to brace for the imminent collision, the two big forwards colliding shoulder to shoulder. It appeared Backes’ helmeted head smacked into the side of Sabourin’s face.

Only seconds after Sabourin crashed face-first to the ice, badly bloodying him around mouth and nose, Backes quickly gestured toward the benches for trainers and medical personnel.

Backes, who appeared emotionally shook by what he saw, took a knee only some 10-15 feet away from Sabourin, and remained there for the 10 minutes needed for Sabourin to be prepped and stabilized. Moments after Sabourin was wheeled off the ice, Backes made his way directly to the Boston room. He did not return for the remaining 16:52 of the first period, with the team announcing he was done for the night with an upper-body injury following the first intermission.

A victim of multiple concussions in his long career, it’s possible Backes was too distraught to continue. It’s also possible an off-ice spotter requested that he leave the ice to be checked out for concussion.

Surreal scene as every player from both teams surround the Senators' Scott Sabourin as he's taken off the ice on a stretcher. Scary moment. David Backes clearly shaken up and goes to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/rzDcQtA4Wk — Joe McDonald (@JoeyMacHockey) November 2, 2019

The entire Ottawa bench was on the ice, surrounding Sabourin as he left, upward of a dozen of them tapping him with their gloves as he left. Boston captain Zdeno Chara and Chris Wagner also appeared to offer him encouraging words. Wagner, then at AHL Norfolk, would have opposed Sabourin frequently during the latter’s days with the Manchester Monarchs, where Sabourin played from 2012-15.

The game was delayed more than 11 minutes while Sabourin was tended to.