■ Assists: Crosby 12, Kris Letang 7, Dominik Simon, 7

■ Goaltending: Matt Murray (7-3-1, 2.17 GAA), Tristan Jarry (1-2-0, 2.02 GAA).

■ Head to head: This is the first of three meetings between the two teams. The Bruins were 1-2 vs. Pittsburgh last season.

■ Miscellany: Pittsburgh has six power-play goals this season compared with the Bruins’ 15 . . . The Penguins have been shorthanded only 34 times this season, the second fewest in the league . . . The Penguins are coming off a 2-1 OT loss to the Oilers on Saturday in which they had 52 shots on goal.