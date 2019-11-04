Backes began the night on the fourth line, riding with Chris Wagner and Sean Kuraly. As of late Monday morning, the Bruins had not announced a callup from Providence, but Cameron Hughes was on the ice for the morning skate. He likely will plug in at right wing on the fourth line.

■ Winners of five straight following their 5-2 dismissal of the Senators on Causeway Street. Saturday night, the Bruins have to reshape their game roster a smidge after losing David Backes, likely to a concussion, early in the first period vs. Ottawa.

The day-of-game heads-up prior to the Bruins (10-1-2) facing the Penguins (8-5-1) Monday night at the Garden:

Advertisement

■ Provided he gets the green light, Hughes will be making his NHL debut. He was drafted 165th overall in 2015 and entered rookie camp in September ready to challenge for a varsity spot. However, in the final rookie game, he sustained a ghastly injury, taking a skate to the mouth that knocked out a number of teeth and placed him in concussion protocol.

■ Brett Ritchie, sidelined of late with an infected elbow, skated in the morning workout and probably will line up at right wing on Charlie Coyle’s line.

■ No sign during the morning workout of Czech forward Peter Cehlarik, who was in the lineup Saturday vs. the Senators.

■ Coach Bruce Cassidy said late last week that veteran defenseman Kevan Miller, recovering from a fractured kneecap, could join contact drills this week. It wasn’t Monday. Miller was on the ice again, but sporting the red (noncontact) sweater.

With only one regulation loss (a league best) this season, the Bruins do not feel compelled to get Miller back in action until he is 100 percent ready for battle.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.