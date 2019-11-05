Coach Bruce Cassidy said Senyshyn could swap in for Cameron Hughes, who debuted Monday (9:53, one shot attempt, kept his shifts short), or Brett Ritchie, should the latter’s infected cut not allow him to play in back-to-back matches.

■ The Bruins, on a six-game heater after a wild 6-4 win over Pittsburgh Monday, had a fresh face in the mix. To make room for Zach Senyshyn, recalled to the Bell Centre for a 7:30 p.m. puck drop, the Bruins placed Par Lindholm (upper body) on injured reserve.

MONTREAL — Checking in from La Belle Province, where the Bruins (11-1-2) get their first look this season at the Canadiens (7-5-2) . . .

Senyshyn, the third of Boston’s consecutive first-round picks in 2015 (Jakub Zboril 13th, Jake DeBrusk 14th), appeared in the final two games last season, scoring a goal in his debut in Minnesota April 4. He has NHL wheels; can his skill and processing power keep up? He had been “better lately” in Providence, Cassidy said, after a slow start. The 22-year-old had 2-1–3 in 12 AHL games at the time of his recall.

■ Defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Torey Krug, both of whom left the ice a bit bloody Monday, were ready to go Tuesday, with a few stitches. McAvoy, who crashed into the net, took a few on the back of his head. Krug, cut by a skate, was zipped on the side of his face.

■ Cassidy had no update on David Backes, who was to miss his second game with an upper-body injury. Backes was involved in a collision with Ottawa’s Scott Sabourin last Saturday that sent the latter to Massachusetts General Hospital. He was released after an overnight stay.

■ Zdeno Chara was suiting up for Game 1,500 of his career, becoming the 21st player and sixth defenseman to reach that level. Including Tuesday, he is 30 games away from 1,000 as a Bruin. His presence on the penalty kill will help against an improved Montreal power play (30th last year, 15th so far this season) that had an off-kilter night in Saturday’s 4-1 loss in Dallas (five shots on five chances).

■ Jesperi Kotkaniemi will be no threat to the Bruins’ 10-game point streak (8-0-2). The second-year Finnish center hit the injured reserve list with a groin injury. The Habs recalled Ryan Poehling, a 20-year-old first-rounder in 2017 (25th overall), and slotted him with fellow straight-ahead skaters Paul Byron and Artturi Lehkonen.

■ With a 2-3—5 line Sunday, Brad Marchand became the sixth player since 1986-87, and first Bruin, to put up two 5-point nights in the first 14 games of the year. The other names: Mario Lemeiux (four different seasons), Wayne Gretzky (twice), Pat LaFontaine, Ron Francis, and Thomas Vanek (the most recent, 2012-13).

