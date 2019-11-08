■ Coach Bruce Cassidy is coming right back with No. 1 tender Tuukka Rask, who was decidedly off-key (31 shots/26 saves) in Tuesday night’s 5-4 loss in Montreal. Definitely not prime Tuukka, who, despite the poor showing, will report to work among the league leaders in goals-against (1.88) and save percentage (.936). Jaro Halak will get the call Sunday vs. the Flyers at the Garden.

DETROIT — A starting six here at Little Caesars Arena, where Friday night the Bruins will take on the Red Wings with a Black-and-Gold forward group patched together up front with Providence callups Peter Cehlarik and Zach Senyshyn.

■ With Jake DeBrusk not on the trip, No. 2 center David Krejci will be working with a new left winger. Among the options for Cassidy: to bump the speedy Anders Bjork into that coveted spot, although Cehlarik was there for Wednesday’s workout in Brighton. If Cehlarik isn’t sharp off the hop, don’t be surprised if Cassidy shakes up his second- and third-line combos, remaining static only with Krejci and Charlie Coyle as the pivots.

■ The number is 405. That’s what the top line of Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak would produce over a full season if they keep up the blistering pace that has them 32-42—74 after 15 games. At these numbers, they are running 56 percent ahead of the pace that had them putting up 260 points last season. Pastrnak leads the league with 15 goals. Marchand’s 18 assists ranks him tied for first with Connor McDavid and John Carlson.

■ More offensive production from the back line is encouraged, but Bruins defensemen have chipped in with a goal in five of the last six games, with contributions from Brandon Carlo (2), Zdeno Chara, Torey Krug, and Connor Clifton. Ex-BU Terriers Matt Grzelcyk and Charlie McAvoy are still looking for their first strikes of the season, before someone stages a hunger strike on the sidewalk in front of T. Anthony’s.

■ Not likely, especially after Clifton’s goal in Montreal, but playing here would be a homecoming for No. 7 Bruins defenseman Steve Kampfer, who grew up around Ann Arbor and played four seasons at Tom Brady U (Michigan Class of 2010).

■ He’s a good player, maybe capable of putting up 60 or more points a season, but Wings center Andreas Athanasiou will enter game No. 16 on the Hockeytown schedule at a league-worst minus-19. Athanaoutchamagoucha.

