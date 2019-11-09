Considering they also lost their grip Monday on a 3-0 lead over the Penguins, they’ve officially hit their first rough patch of the season. They have been outscored, 13-12, in their last three games.

■ The loss, in tandem with Tuesday’s 5-4 trimming in Montreal, marked the first time this season that the Bruins have suffered back-to-back losses in regulation.

A few thoughts, a few shots, and a puck or two over the glass following the Bruins’ 4-2 loss Friday night in Detroit:

“Too many goals against, clearly,” said coach Bruce Cassidy, who gave his charges a day off Saturday, a respite ahead of the Flyers’ first visit to the Garden on Sunday night. “Four against Pittsburgh, could have been more . . . five against Montreal, three [in Detroit] . . . just got to do a better job there. That’s goalie, D, forwards, right on out.”

Advertisement

■ The Flyers’ visit will begin a busy seven-day stretch of four games, with the Panthers here on Tuesday, a stop in Toronto Friday night and then a visit Saturday by the Capitals, who woke up Saturday ranked No. 1 overall in league standings with a 12-2-3 mark. The other three clubs are a combined 24-14-10.

■ The Bruins left Little Caesar’s Arena convinced that a scoring change on Saturday would shift the credit for their second goal from Torey Krug (his third) to Patrice Bergeron (his eighth), who appeared to provide the top-of-crease tip to Krug’s slot drive. That came to pass, depriving David Pastrnak of the second assist on Krug’s strike, thus ending his 13-game point-streak at 15-15—30. The change dropped him back into a tie with Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl for the points lead.

■ Bergeron led Boston shooters in Detroit with seven shots on net. The Brad Marchand-Bergeron-Pastrnak trio has a total 156 shots on net through 16 games. Bergeron (58) and Pastrnak (57), rank in the top 15 among all league shooters. Alex Ovechkin, here Saturday with the Caps, again leads the field this season with 84 shots.

Advertisement

■ By the way, if you are keeping score at home, entering Saturday Ovie had landed a career total 5,318 shots and scored with 671 of them for a 12.6 success rate. We should all fail 87.4 percent of the time at the thing we do best. The only active player close to Ovie’s shot tonnage: Patrick Marleau (3,960 shots). Marleau has connected 520 times (13.1 percent success rate).

■ The bet here: the Bruins this season won’t again match the three penalties (two on Pastrnak, one on Marchand) that they committed in the offensive zone. Adding to the pain: the Red Wings scored two of their goals, both by new pickup Robby Fabbri, on the three power plays gifted by those boo-boos.

■ But for a brilliant glove save by Jonathan Bernier at 18:53 of the middle period, Pastrnak would have potted his 16th this season. Lunging to his left, Bernier snared Pastrnak’s doorstep lift off a sharp feed by Marchand. The stop came only 1:10 after the Krug shot pulled the Bruins to within 3-2. The Bruins landed only four more shots the rest of the night, the bedraggled Wings (now 5-12-1) mustering a stout third-period defensive game.

■ Not a fun night for Ann Arbor’s Steve Kampfer, who dressed as a No. 7 defenseman when right winger Brett Ritchie was sidelined with a bug. The plan was never for Kampfer to fill Ritchie’s spot at wing. He only would have been deployed if one of the six defenseman got dinged. Nonetheless, logging 0:00 TOI in the hometown barn had to be tough.

Advertisement

■ David Krejci scored the night’s first goal, providing a lead that lasted all of 1:32 before Dylan “Laser” Larkin connected on a wraparound stuff that banged in off Bergeron. Wings coach Jeff Blashill, an unabashed Krug fan, is also a chapter member of the Krejci booster club. To wit: “David Krejci is one of my favorite players in the league.”

■ Blashill also noted that Bergeron’s skating, at age 34, only appears to get better. “Every day he’ got the same fountain of youth as Tom Brady, I guess,” said Blashill. Apprised of Blashill’s words, the ever-humble and smiling Bergeron said, “Yeah, I’m not going to comment on that. I mean, obviously, we all know what Tom Brady had done his career. We’ll keep it at that.” Brady, at 42, has played 318 NFL games, playoffs included. The Bergy bundle totals 1,180.

■ Larkin, his speed really mesmerizing, now has totaled 226 points, third overall in his 2014 draft class. The two guys ahead of him: Leon Draisaitl (342) and Pastrnak (315).

■ Sergei Bobrovsky, last seen by the Bruins when he was fronting the Blue Jackets net in Eastern semis, likely will start against them here Tuesday. He signed in Florida as a UFA in July for a total $70 million over seven years, of which he’ll pocket $11.5 million this season. He headed into weekend play with only six wins in 12 decisions (6-2-4), a 3.50 goals-against mark and a .878 save percentage. Beer league numbers. Yep, only one way to explain it, folks: #TuukkasFault.

Advertisement

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.