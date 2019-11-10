The Bruins take on the Flyers at TD Garden at 7 p.m. (NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub). A few quick shifts to get the legs moving on a Sunday:

■ If Jake DeBrusk (lower body) and Brett Ritchie (illness) cannot play and both Par Lindholm and Joakim Nordstrom are not available, the Bruins could make a callup from AHL Providence. Ritchie was a late scratch in Detroit. Lindholm (upper body) and Nordstrom (elbow infection) have been skating with the team of late.

■ The Flyers (9-5-2) are hot, having points in their last five (4-0-1) and wins in their last three. The Bruins (11-3-2) are on their first two-game regulation losing streak of the year, and are defending a 7-0-1 mark at home.