The Bruins take on the Flyers at TD Garden at 7 p.m. (NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub). A few quick shifts to get the legs moving on a Sunday:
■ If Jake DeBrusk (lower body) and Brett Ritchie (illness) cannot play and both Par Lindholm and Joakim Nordstrom are not available, the Bruins could make a callup from AHL Providence. Ritchie was a late scratch in Detroit. Lindholm (upper body) and Nordstrom (elbow infection) have been skating with the team of late.
■ The Flyers (9-5-2) are hot, having points in their last five (4-0-1) and wins in their last three. The Bruins (11-3-2) are on their first two-game regulation losing streak of the year, and are defending a 7-0-1 mark at home.
■ The B’s, hoping to clean up defensively (last three games combined: 13 goals allowed) will start Jaroslav Halak. The veteran has surrendered four goals in each of his last three starts (2-0-1).
■ Coming off a 3-2 shootout win in Toronto, the Flyers will go with second-year netminder Carter Hart, the franchise’s hope in net. Veteran Brian Elliott was strong against the Leafs on Saturday, stopping 38 of 40, and eight in overtime.
■ Of goalies who have started 10 or more games, Hart has the seventh-worst save percentage (.889). Since getting pulled after 28 minutes Oct. 27 at the Islanders, the 21-year-old has been better, allowing seven goals on his last 100 shots (.930).
■Patrice Bergeron was officially awarded the goal that made it 3-2 in Detroit on Friday night. The scoring change removed a secondary assist from David Pastrnak. It snapped his scoring streak at 13 games, and pushed Pastrnak (15-15--30) back into a first-place tie with Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl (14-16--30) for the NHL scoring lead.
