The Flyers’ James van Riemsdyk rides Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk in front of goalie Jaroslav Halak in the first period. jim davis/globe staff/Globe Staff

The Flyers’ Joel Farabee scored on Jaroslav Halak in the shootout and the Bruins were blanked by Carter Hart as Philadelphia took a 3-2 victory over Boston Saturday night at TD Garden.