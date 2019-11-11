Since Krug was ruled out of Tuesday’s game against the Panthers with an upper-body injury, Grzelcyk will get a shot to help keep the NHL’s No. 1 power play (29.8 percent) atop the league.

Grzelcyk ran the show for the first 11 games of last season, while Krug was out with an ankle injury. The Bruins went 9 for 32 (28.1 percent) in that stretch. They finished the season at 25.9 percent, third-best in the league.

Matt Grzelcyk is not Torey Krug , but the Bruins aren’t flipping the keys of their power-play Cadillac to a nervous 16-year-old driver.

“I think play simple,” Grzelcyk said of his role. “Especially early. Just try to get my feet wet with kind of playing back with those guys a little bit, if it goes that way.”

That means get the puck to Messrs. Pastrnak, Bergeron, and Marchand, and if there’s a chance to attack, take it.

“You just want to play with your head up,” Grzelcyk said. “If they’re going to not respect my shot and kind of flare out to the flanks, I’ve got to get it to the front of the net and let Heino [Danton Heinen] or Bergy kind of converge and get rebounds that way.

“Hopefully if we start getting pucks back, then we can create a little chaos for the other team, then plays will open up because they’re world-class players.”

Krug, who leads the NHL in power-play assists (11) and averages 3:58 per game on the man-up, third among defensemen, was felled on a man-advantage in Sunday’s shootout loss to Philadelphia. With 2:02 left in regulation, Flyers captain Claude Giroux belted him into the boards while he was already tied up with Matt Niskanen. Krug fell to the ice and was slow to get up. He returned for one shift, then didn’t play after that.

“We’ll reevaluate as the week goes on,” said coach Bruce Cassidy, noting that Krug was not ruled out for a Friday-Saturday back-to-back at Toronto and home against Washington.

Jake DeBrusk, he added, is “kind of the same thing” with his lower-body injury. “We didn’t know at first how long, and it’s stretching out a little,” Cassidy said of DeBrusk, who will miss his third game in a row Tuesday.

To help offset the loss of Krug, the Bruins recalled Urho Vaakanainen from Providence. Cassidy was debating whether to use the Finnish rookie, who like Krug and Grzelcyk is a left shot, or veteran Steven Kampfer, a righty (and former Panther).

Vaakanainen felt he had stabilized his game after a rocky start.

“I’ve been skating well,” said Vaakanainen, who has two assists in 15 AHL games. “Found the flow in my game. It’s been a good two or three weeks.”

The 18th overall pick in 2017, Vaakanainen was getting beat to the middle, which Cassidy said could be part of the second-year North American pro’s transition to from the wider European rinks.

“We’ll have to button that up if he does end up in the lineup,” Cassidy said. “Moving the puck better, just more engaged in the game. I’ve been told he’s practicing harder, too, becoming a better pro. All good things. His game’s falling into place now.”

Miller gets closer

Back skating for the last month, defenseman Kevan Miller had his first full-contact practice since breaking his kneecap last May.

While that’s a significant step, he reported his date of return as TBA.

“There’s no timetable,” said Miller, who fractured his right kneecap twice, once vertically in April and again horizontally in May, as he was set to return for the Eastern Conference finals. “With the nature of the injury, there’s a feeling-out process. You’re checking boxes as you go. We’re still checking boxes.”

Cassidy said Miller could return next week, though the Bruins’ lack of practice time was slowing him a bit.

“But that’s fine,” Cassidy said. “We’ve got a lot of games. We’re not rushing him.”

Friend and foe

Before missing the last two games with an undisclosed injury, Panthers fourth-liner Noel Acciari had four goals in 14 games. He was skating 15:30 a night, sixth-most among Florida forwards. He clearly earned coach Joel Quenneville’s trust.

Acciari is on track to return against the Bruins Tuesday. Chris Wagner would be among the first to know if he’s in, since the longtime pals had Monday dinner plans.

Even though the former Bruin is now a divisional rival, having hooked on in Sunrise on a three-year deal worth $1.667 million a year, Wagner was looking forward to seeing him.

“You can still try to kill him the next day,” Wagner said. “I think that’s kind of stupid, if you’re not allowed to talk to your friend. It’s more than hockey. He was on this team and family to a lot of guys.”

Count them out

David Backes and Brett Ritchie, both out with upper-body injuries, did not practice . . . John Moore skated in a no-contact jersey . . . Old pal Frank Vatrano, riding the Panthers’ third line with Denis Malgin and new addition Brian Boyle, has a 5-3—8 line in 17 games . . . Florida’s Aleksander Barkov and linemate Jonathan Huberdeau rank T-7th and T-10th, respectively, in NHL scoring. Barkov (5-17—22 in 17 games) produced a career-high 96 points last year (35-61—96) and finished 10th in scoring. He did that in 22:21 of ice time, fourth-most among forwards. He is down to 19:50 this season . . . The Bruins said Brandon Carlo, Charlie Coyle, Karson Kuhlman, Sean Kuraly, Charlie McAvoy, Moore, Backes, Krug, Grzelcyk, Miller, and Wagner will each purchase $2,500 worth of tickets for local military members and their families for Tuesday’s game.

