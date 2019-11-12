“Hockey vs. politics, I try to stay away from that,” said Cassidy, 54, who grew up in Ottawa. “I don’t agree with what he said. I love the fact he was a great coach for the Bruins years ago, loved the way the team played. But that’s just not the way I think.”

Cassidy took no enjoyment from Cherry’s downfall, but like many in the hockey world, he was ready to move on without Cherry.

Like a great many Canadians, Bruce Cassidy grew up watching Don Cherry at the bully pulpit of Hockey Night in Canada’s Coach’s Corner.

Cherry, who led the Lunchpail A.C. Bruins to a pair of Stanley Cup Final appearances (1977 and ’78), was fired by Rogers Sportsnet on Monday after making anti-immigrant comments on Saturday’s Coach’s Corner, a segment created for him in 1982.

“You people . . . love our way of life, love our milk and honey. At least you could pay a couple of bucks for poppies or something like that,” said Cherry, referring to the tradition of wearing poppies on and around Remembrance Day in Canada, which was Monday. “These guys paid for your way of life that you enjoy in Canada.”

In a statement announcing Cherry’s dismissal, Sportsnet president Bart Yabsley said that while Cherry “played an integral role in growing the game over the past 40 years,” his comments were “divisive” and “do not represent our values or what we stand for.”

Canadian hockey figures spoke out about Cherry with a tinge of sadness, given that his Saturday segments had long been appointment viewing. But like the rock ’em, sock ’em era of the game Cherry promoted for so long, his viewpoints were from a different time.

“He’s been in the game for a long time and he’s been around, but at the same time hockey’s supposed to bring people together, and there’s no place for stuff like that,” Canucks captain Bo Horvat told reporters on Monday. “I think it’s the right decision to be made.”

Former Bruins coach Claude Julien, now with the Canadiens, said Cherry’s words were not representative of today’s culture.

“I’m a big-time supporter of our veterans and people that died for the sake of giving us the freedom that we have today,” Julien told reporters on Tuesday. “But at the same time I’m also a big fan of our league that is trying to tell people that hockey is for everyone, and we like to include people in today’s society. I think that’s the direction we have to take.”

Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner, like many ex-Canadian junior stars a favorite of Cherry’s, was also ready to move on.

“I think everyone grew up watching him,” Marner told reporters on Tuesday. “Hockey’s meant to bring people together. Our motto is, ‘If you can play, you can play.’ . . . I think the comments were a little far. We want anyone who can play the game of hockey to play, no matter what culture.”

Based on Internet reaction, a significant number of Canadians support Cherry. In a 2004 CBC list of greatest Canadians, Cherry ranked seventh, three spots ahead of Wayne Gretzky.

“I think the whole thing is just sad,” Jets coach Paul Maurice told reporters on Tuesday. “That’s the word that comes to mind. For people that have to deal with the words and the offense of what was said. Sad that a kid would have to go to school and answer for not having a poppy because he’s new to the country. That’s sad. And then I’ve got a relationship with Don, and I’m sad that we don’t get to see him on Saturday nights. The whole thing is just sad.”

Acciari returns

Noel Acciari, enjoying his first season with the Panthers (four goals in 14 games entering Tuesday), returned to Boston for the first time since leaving as a free agent.

“Can’t get too high with your emotions,” said Acciari, who signed a three-year, $5 million deal on July 1. “But it’s definitely in the back of your mind. The last time you played here was Stanley Cup, Game 7.”

Acciari is centering a fourth line with Dryden Hunt and Colton Sceviour.

“It’s nice we have an inside scoop of what he brings because if you don’t you’ll get surprised by him,” ex-linemate Sean Kuraly said prior to puck drop. “He’s a strong kid. Having a good season, too. Definitely someone to keep an eye out for.”

Another Acciari ex-linemate, Chris Wagner, was ready with a grin in warm-ups.

“You usually just smile at him,” Wagner said. “You try not to make it too public. It’s probably a little different for him since he knows the whole team. I’m sure guys will be yelling at him.”

Vaakanainen in

With Torey Krug (upper body) out, Urho Vaakanainen made his season debut, opening the night on a third pairing with Connor Clifton. The 18th overall pick in 2017, Vaakanainen had two assists in 15 games for Providence.

He suited up twice last season, exiting unceremoniously in October with a concussion, via a forearm shiver to the jaw from Ottawa’s Mark Borowiecki.

Krug’s absence also pushed Matt Grzelcyk to the second pair, with Brandon Carlo.

Grzelcyk also was the point man on the No. 1 power-play unit, though Cassidy wouldn’t use the term “quarterback.” That’s reserved for Krug (NHL-best 11 power-play assists).

“Facilitator is what we’re going to ask him to do,” Cassidy said of Grzelcyk.

Grzelcyk’s duties on the power play: Get the puck to the elbows, where Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak work their magic, or to Patrice Bergeron in the bumper. If there are shooting lanes, get his shot through. And find the open man on the entry.

“Similar to what we ask Torey, just Torey’s pretty creative at making adjustments on the fly,” Cassidy said. “Faceoff plays, we’re not going to ask Grizz to do that. One of the other guys will have to step up and identify which play we’re going to use.”

Adjustments made

With Jake DeBrusk (lower body) also ailing, Charlie Coyle took another spin as David Krejci’s right wing, Danton Heinen assuming DeBrusk’s role on the left side . . . Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov entered Tuesday having scored in each of his last five games, and moved into ninth place in league scoring (5-17—22, one point ahead of teammate Jonathan Huberdeau, 9-12—21) . . . The Panthers started Sergei Bobrovsky, who was strong in net as a Blue Jacket in last year’s second-round series against Boston. He has been dented this season: 3.39 goals-against average and .884 save percentage, with only the Kings’ Jonathan Quick (.866) worse among goalies with more than six starts. The Panthers came in having allowed 45 goals at five-on-five. Only San Jose (50) had coughed up more . . . The Bruins, who allowed a league-high 15 shorthanded goals last season, entered Tuesday as one of five teams yet to surrender one. Florida was also in that group. In power-play success, the Bruins and Panthers ranked first (29.8 percent) and eighth (22.6), respectively.

