Boston (11-3-4) wound up losing its second shootout in a row, falling, 5-4, to the Florida Panthers at TD Garden.

They built a four-goal lead in the second period Tuesday night and lost it by the end of regulation, giving a point to an Atlantic Division rival.

Vincent Trocheck scored in the second round of the shootout for Florida, and while Bruin Charlie Coyle matched him in the third, Mike Hoffman snapped home the winner.

Florida backup Sam Montembeault stopped Chris Wagner, Brad Marchand, and Charlie McAvoy in the fourth round to give the Panthers (9-4-5) a win.

Marchand had a breakaway in OT but was stopped by Montembault, who relieved Sergei Bobrovsky after two periods. Montembeault stopped all 15 shots in 25 minutes of work. At the other end, Tuukka Rask stuffed Hoffman on a clean break-in.

Keith Yandle, the Milton-bred Panthers defenseman, cleaned up a loose puck to tie the score with 1:39 remaining, giving the visitors a point in a game they were trailed, 4-0, after two periods.

Rask, who made several strong stops early, was at fault for Hoffman’s 4-3 goal at 9:43 of the third. He left a soft backhander trickle through his pads on the penalty kill. He also surrendered one-time goals by ex-Bruin Frank Vatrano and Aaron Ekblad in the period.

After a ho-hum start, the Bruins scored four times in the final nine minutes of the second period to take a 4-0 lead into intermission.

David Pastrnak, Joakim Nordstrom, and Anders Bjork beat Bobrovsky, who allowed three goals in a span of seven shots. Zdeno Chara picked up loose change in the final minute of the period.

Bobrovsky, the $10 million goalie signed through 2026, has not been earning his dough. He entered with the second-worst save percentage (.884) among No. 1 goalies, and had banked an .826 through two periods (19 saves, 23 shots). He took the rest of the night off.

The Bruins, meanwhile, were playing like a team that wanted to end its three-game losing skid. The season-worst streak was all but stopped when Pastrnak ripped a no-look wrister past Bobrovsky’s blocker at 11:55 of the second.

After Pastrnak’s 16th of the season, Nordstrom did his best “Pasta” impersonation, picking up a loose puck, charging down the right wing, and snapping one far side like his superstar teammate might have done. Fourth-liners don’t typically beat $10 million goalies clean, but here we are.

On the power play, Bjork had a little more time to score his third of the season. He swept his stick way back and leaned into a wrister. It had enough power to tick off Bobrovsky’s glove and tumble off the bar and in.

Chara put in his third of the season after dishing to the slot and circling the net, the Panthers standing around in coverage, and chipping rebound high over a prone keeper. The best part was his celebration: The big man lunged low and scooped his glove on the ice, then finished with an uppercut.

It was a knockout punch. The Panthers pulled Bobrovsky to start the third, replacing him with the 23-year-old Montembeault.

Other observations from the Bruins’ shootout loss:

■ The Panthers, who mustered 12 shots through two periods, cut the lead in half in the first six minutes of the third. Ekblad, victimized by Pastrnak on the first goal of the night, hammered home a one-timer 50 seconds into the third. At 5:26, Vatrano, his shot forever his best asset, zipped home a power-play one-timer from the slot.

■ With the Panthers in the Bruins’ zone on the power play 57 seconds into the second period, the house lights went down for reasons that were immediately unclear. Hoffman was loading up a shot from the high slot when the building went dark for a long two-count. The Bruins wound up killing the remaining 50 seconds of the power play.

■ Pastrnak is so dangerous on a two-on-one because he has mastered the no-look shot. Breaking in against Ekblad, he was looking toward Marchand until he was nearly even with the hashes, then keeping his head and torso turned toward his running mate, and selling the pass until he followed through with his shot.

■ Rookie winger Zach Senyshyn took one shift in the second period, departing for the dressing room with what the club called a lower-body injury. He logged 4:46.

■ Marchand went after Trocheck after the Panthers center reverse-hit Pastrnak along the boards 1:08 into the third. Pastrnak was slow to get up, reaching for his mouth. Trocheck took an elbowing penalty and a roughing minor, Marchand four minutes for roughing. The two jawed at each other from their seats in the box.

