■ The Panthers (8-4-5) pulled 2 points out of their back-to-back set against the Islanders and Rangers. Captain Sasha Barkov is hot, having scored in each of his past five games, and moved into ninth place in scoring (5-17—22, 1 point ahead of teammate Jonathan Huberdeau, 9-12—21).

■ The Bruins will be without Torey Krug and Jake DeBrusk, meaning promotions for Matt Grzelcyk (No. 1 power-play quarterback) and Charlie Coyle (second-line right wing, with Danton Heinen taking DeBrusk’s spot on the left side). Urho Vaakanainen will open the night with Connor Clifton on Boston’s third pair of defensemen with Krug (upper body) ailing.

The Bruins take on the Panthers tonight at TD Garden as they try to snap their first three-game losing streak of the year. Quick shifts to get the legs moving on a Tuesday:

■ Both teams are coming off shootouts. The Panthers, who beat the Rangers, 6-5, had been 1 for 9 on shootout attempts this season before going 2 for 3 against New York. The Bruins, who lost to the Flyers, 3-2, are now 0 for 7.

■ The Panthers are expected to start Sergei Bobrovsky, who was strong as a Blue Jacket in last year’s second-round series, but ultimately outplayed by Tuukka Rask. He has been dented this year (3.39, .884); only LA’s Jonathan Quick (.866) has a worse save percentage among goalies with more than six starts. The Panthers have allowed 45 goals at five-on-five. Only San Jose (50) has coughed up more.

■ The Bruins, who allowed a league-high 15 shorthanded goals last year, are one of five teams that have yet to surrender one this season. Florida is also in that group. In PP success, the teams rank first (29.8 percent) and eighth (22.6), respectively.

■ It is Miltary Appreciation Night at TD Garden, but it also might be time to recognize Noel Acciari for four years of hard-nosed play. The Johnston, R.I., product returns for the first time since signing a three-year deal with the Panthers July 1.

“You usually just smile at him,” ex-linemate Chris Wagner said of taking warmups against an old friend. “You try not to make it too public. It’s probably a little different for him since he knows the whole team. I’m sure guys will be yelling at him.”

