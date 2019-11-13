“Hockey vs. politics, I try to stay away from that,” said Cassidy, 54, who grew up in Ottawa. “I don’t agree with what he said. I love the fact he was a great coach for the Bruins years ago, loved the way the team played. But that’s just not the way I think.”

Cassidy took no enjoyment from Cherry’s downfall, but like many in the hockey world, he was ready to move on without Cherry.

Like a great many Canadians, Bruce Cassidy grew up watching Don Cherry at the bully pulpit of Hockey Night in Canada’s Coach’s Corner.

Cherry, who led the Lunchpail A.C. Bruins to a pair of Stanley Cup Final appearances (1977 and ’78), was fired by Rogers Sportsnet on Monday after making anti-immigrant comments on Saturday’s Coach’s Corner, a segment created for him in 1982. It was his final episode.

Advertisement

“You people . . . love our way of life, love our milk and honey. At least you could pay a couple of bucks for poppies or something like that,” said Cherry, referring to the tradition of wearing poppies on and around Remembrance Day in Canada, which was Monday. “These guys paid for your way of life that you enjoy in Canada.”

In a statement announcing Cherry’s dismissal, Sportsnet president Bart Yabsley said that while Cherry “played an integral role in growing the game over the past 40 years,” his comments were “divisive” and “do not represent our values or what we stand for.”

Canadian hockey figures spoke out about Cherry with a tinge of sadness, given that his Saturday segments had long been appointment viewing. But like the rock ’em, sock ’em era of the game Cherry promoted for so long, his viewpoints were from a different time.

“He’s been in the game for a long time and he’s been around, but at the same time hockey’s supposed to bring people together, and there’s no place for stuff like that,” Canucks captain Bo Horvat told reporters on Monday. “I think it’s the right decision to be made.”

Advertisement

Former Bruins coach Claude Julien, now with the Canadiens, Montreal, said Cherry’s words were not representative of today’s culture.

“I’m a big-time supporter of our veterans and people that died for the sake of giving us the freedom that we have today,” Julien told reporters on Tuesday. “But at the same time I’m also a big fan of our league that is trying to tell people that hockey is for everyone, and we like to include people in today’s society. I think that’s the direction we have to take.”

Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner, like many ex-Canadian junior stars a favorite of Cherry’s, was also ready to move on.

“I think everyone grew up watching him,” Marner told reporters on Tuesday. “Hockey’s meant mean’t to bring people together. Our motto is, ‘If you can play, you can play.’ . . . I think the comments were a little far. We want anyone who can play the game of hockey to play, no matter what culture.”

Based on Internet internet reaction, a significant number of Canadians support Cherry. In a 2004 CBC list of greatest Canadians, Cherry ranked rated seventh, three spots ahead of Wayne Gretzky.

“I think the whole thing is just sad,” Jets Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice told reporters on Tuesday. “That’s the word that comes to mind. For people that have to deal with the words and the offense of what was said. Sad that a kid would have to go to school and answer for not having a poppy because he’s new to the country. That’s sad. And then I’ve got a relationship with Don, and I’m sad that we don’t get to see him on Saturday nights. The whole thing is just sad.”

Advertisement

Follow Matt Porter on Twitter at @mattyports