. . . The New York Islanders waived 33-year-old forward Andrew Ladd who had completed a conditioning stint at Bridgeport of the American Hockey League after recovering from surgery to repair a torn ACL on May 31. Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello said the team had not seen enough from Ladd to believe he was ready to return to the NHL. If Ladd clears waivers, he’ll be reassigned to Bridgeport.

Penguins star Sidney Crosby will be out at least six weeks after what the team said was a successful core muscle injury repair in Philadelphia on Thursday, according to general manager Jim Rutherford. The 32-year-old Crosby leads the team in scoring with five goals and 12 assists in 17 games despite dealing with a sports hernia since training camp. The two-time MVP left a 3-2 shootout win over Chicago on Nov. 9 in the third period. He got tangled up with Blackhawks defenseman Erik Gustafsson and moments later took a shot from Gustafsson that smacked off his right foot . . . Calgary Flames defenseman TJ Brodie was recovering at a hospital after the 29-year-old collapsed during a drill at Scotiabank Saddledome, started convulsing and was taken off the ice on a stretcher. Flames general manager Brad Treliving said Brodie was “alert and responsive” en route to the hospital and offered no further updates.

Basketball

Nets’ G LaVert has thumb surgery

Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert underwent surgery to repair ligaments in his right thumb. LeVert was hurt Sunday in Phoenix and missed his first game of the season Tuesday in Utah. He returned to New York and had the procedure performed at the Hospital for Special Surgery. The Nets did not provide a timetable for his return. LeVert is averaging 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists. He missed half of last season with a dislocated right foot . . . Hawks guard Kevin Huerter was expected to miss at least two weeks with a left rotator cuff strain, which he suffered when he was fouled by Denver’s Nikola Jokic while going up for a shot. Huerter also was diagnosed with a shoulder capsule strain when he left the team’s West Coast trip and returned to Atlanta to be examined.The Hawks say Huerter, who is averaging 9.3 points, will have rehabilitation and treatment before being examined again in two weeks

. . . Houston Rockets’ guard Austin Rivers said he delighted in seeing his father, Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers, get ejected Wednesday night with 90 seconds remaining in Houston’s 96-88 victory over the visiting Clippers. Austin urged officials to slap a technical on his father, who became enraged over a miscommunication over his remaining timeouts. ‘‘He won’t hold a grudge,’’ Austin said. ‘‘He’s been thrown out plenty of times before and I’m sure he’ll get thrown out one or two more times again.’’

Tennis

Federer tops Djokovic at ATP Finals

Roger Federer finally found a way to put Novak Djokovic away, beating his rival 6-4, 6-3 to reach the semifinals of the ATP Finals in London. It was Federer’s first win over Djokovic since 2015, having lost their last five meetings — including that epic five-set Wimbledon final in July when the Serb saved two match points. This was their first match since then, but had little of the same drama as Djokovic gave up three cheap service breaks and Federer gave him no chance to get back in the match that lasted just 1 hour, 13 minutes and ended with Djokovic being broken at love.

Colleges

Memphis C Wiseman drops NCAA suit

James Wiseman, a 7-foot-1-inch, 240-pound center who is expected to be a top pick in the NBA draft next June, dropped a lawsuit against the NCAA and will be ineligible to play for the University of Memphis while the NCAA reviews the school’s appeal of his eligibility. Wiseman received a temporary injunction Friday, and Memphis allowed him to play in two games after the NCAA informed the school Wiseman was probably ineligible because Memphis coach Penny Hardaway, in 2017 when he was a high school coach, provided Wiseman’s family $11,500 in moving expenses so they could relocate from Nashville, Tenn., to play for Hardaway at Memphis East High School.

Miscellany

Oosthuizen (63) battles kidney stones

Louis Oosthuizen overcame an uncomfortable bout of kidney stones to shoot a bogey-free 63 and take a three-shot lead after the first round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City, South Africa. Oosthuizen nearly withdrew and said he was up since 3 a.m. local time on the morning of the first round in some discomfort . . . Harry Kane scored a first-half hat trick as England secured qualification for the 2020 European Championship with a 7-0 victory over Montenegro in the team’s 1,000th game . . . Marcello Lippi, who guided Italy to the 2006 World Cup title, resigned as coach of China after they lost to Syria, 2-1, in Dubai in Asia World Cup qualifying . . . Thierry Henry, 42, signed a two-year contract to returning to Major League Soccer to coach Montreal Impact. The former France and Arsenal great moves to Canada after a difficult three-month stint coaching his first professional club Monaco ended in January.