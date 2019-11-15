TORONTO — Welcome to the morning stretch here at Scotiabank Arena, where the Bruins (11-3-4) will face the Maple Leafs (9-7-4) Friday night.
■ With injuries mounting among the forward corps, the Bruins on Thursday recalled 6-foot-2-inch center/wing Trent Frederic from AHL Providence. He was a disappointing 0-5—5 with the WannaB’s. Frederic turned pro after two years at the University of Wisconsin. He spotted in for 15 games with the varsity last season and failed to produce a point.
■ The Bruins, in the thick of their first rough patch (0-2-2) this season, will come back with Tuukka Rask in net. Rask surrendered four goals to the Panthers Friday night in an epic meltdown that saw Florida erase a 4-0 Bruins lead in the third period and then win it, 5-4, in the shootout.
■ Bobbing along at 4-4-2 over their last 10 games, the Leafs again will be without high-scoring winger Mitch Marner, who exited the Blue-and-White lineup last week with a wrenched ankle. He’s not expected back until early next month.
■ This could be the most difficult 1-2 punch on the 2019-20 calendar for the Bruins. They’ll shuttle back to Boston immediately following the game here and then face the Capitals (No. 1 in the league standings at 14-2-4) Saturday night on Causeway Street. Jaro Halak will be in the Boston net.
■ The Leafs, felled by the Bruins in the opening round of the playoffs the last two seasons, currently are outside the postseason picture. They rank third in the wild-card standings, behind Carolina and Pittsburgh.
