TORONTO — Welcome to the morning stretch here at Scotiabank Arena, where the Bruins (11-3-4) will face the Maple Leafs (9-7-4) Friday night.

■ With injuries mounting among the forward corps, the Bruins on Thursday recalled 6-foot-2-inch center/wing Trent Frederic from AHL Providence. He was a disappointing 0-5—5 with the WannaB’s. Frederic turned pro after two years at the University of Wisconsin. He spotted in for 15 games with the varsity last season and failed to produce a point.

■ The Bruins, in the thick of their first rough patch (0-2-2) this season, will come back with Tuukka Rask in net. Rask surrendered four goals to the Panthers Friday night in an epic meltdown that saw Florida erase a 4-0 Bruins lead in the third period and then win it, 5-4, in the shootout.