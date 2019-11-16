“I’m not going to say it’s new, old or somewhere in between,” Cassidy said of Bergeron’s ailment. “He finished the game [Friday] night in a little bit of discomfort. If it wasn’t a back-to-back, we’d hope he’d play. Since it’s back-to-back, we’re going to be careful.

But speaking before puck drop against the Capitals, coach Bruce Cassidy wouldn’t point there as the reason his No. 1 pivot missed his first game of the season on Saturday. Bergeron, third on the team in scoring (8-11—19), was listed day to day with a lower body injury.

Patrice Bergeron has had groin trouble for several years. Rather than have surgery last offseason, he took a platelet-rich plasma injection after the Stanley Cup Final run ended in June.

“We don’t want him to end up missing four, five games, or something worse. So he gets the day off. I think they call it in Canada, the Raptors, ‘load management.’ So maybe we’ll label it as that for now and see how he is the next game in Jersey.”

In Friday’s victory in Toronto, Bergeron skated 16:48, his lowest total in his previous seven games, and his fourth-lightest workload in his 19-game season to date. The Bruins are off Sunday and will practice Monday before visiting New Jersey on Tuesday.

As he did last November, when Bergeron missed a month with a rib/sternoclavicular injury, David Krejci centered Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak.

Charlie Coyle, skating on Krejci’s right wing of late, moved back to center a No. 2 line with Anders Bjork and Danton Heinen. Coyle had a strong game against the Maple Leafs, with a goal, an assist, and 3 shots in 19:13.

The Bruins recalled Providence leading scorer Paul Carey (7-6—13), placing injured defenseman Torey Krug on injured reserve to make room. They slotted Carey, the 30-year-old Weymouth product, on a third line with left wing Trent Frederic and center Par Lindholm. The fourth line of Joakim Nordstrom-Sean Kuraly-Chris Wagner remained the same.

Krug, hit high along the boards by Philadelphia’s Claude Giroux last Saturday, missed his third contest since. As of Saturday, he led all defensemen in power-play assists (11), and had a 2-11—13 line in 17 games.

The Bruins did not hold a morning skate Saturday, but Krug was one of four injured Bruins to take a twirl in Brighton. Brett Ritchie (upper body), Jake DeBrusk (lower body) and John Moore (shoulder) also skated.

Cassidy said Ritchie could be available Tuesday.

Kevan Miller (knee) and David Backes (upper body) did not skate. Same goes for Karson Kuhlman and Zach Senyshyn, rookie wingers out several more weeks. Kuhlman has a cracked right tibia, while Senyshyn is listed more vaguely as “lower body.”

Capital turnaround

Washington netminder Braden Holtby, who opposed Jaroslav Halak, has seen his numbers normalize (3.06 GAA, .903 save percentage entering Saturday) after a miserable start.

Holtby, 9-1-3 overall, played poorly in his first five starts (1-1-2), allowing 18 goals on his first 117 shots (.846). Since giving up three goals on three shots and being yanked Oct. 14 in Colorado, he has been excellent: 23 goals on 304 shots (.934), posting an 8-0-1 record.

That Colorado game seemed to be a turning point for the Capitals. The month-long run without a regulation loss, between Oct. 14 and Friday, saw defenseman John Carlson and Alex Ovechkin move into the top 10 in scoring leaguewide.

Friday was not the Capitals’ best effort. The Canadiens raced out to a 4-0 second-period lead and won, 5-2. Ovechkin scored his 14th goal of the year. Carlson, tied with Pastrnak for fourth in the scoring race (8-23—31), picked up another assist.

Rookie defenseman Connor Clifton, who had not faced the Capitals in his 17-game career, was as eager as one could be to see Ovechkin’s trademark one-timer from the circle, which Pastrnak has adopted as his own.

“I haven’t seen Ovechkin’s live yet,” Clifton said, comparing the two weapons. “I’ll probably be able to tell you after the game. Obviously, Pasta has an absolute cannon from over there. So we’ll see.”

Ice chips

In the Bruins’ sharply focused 4-2 win against Toronto, Marchand’s two goals moved into third place in the league’s scoring race (13-19—32), one point ahead of teammate Pastrnak (16-15—31) . . . Washington, which snapped its 13-game point streak (11-0-2) in Montreal on Friday, arrived on Causeway Street leading the league in points (32; 14-3-2) and second in points percentage (.762) . . . The Bruins cleaned up their recent penalty kill problems in Toronto, going 2 for 2, but were 0 for 2 on the power play and entered Saturday 1 for 6 in a three-game stretch . . . Clifton, playing his third game with fellow rookie Urho Vaakanainen, said their chemistry was “really good” from their handful of games together in Providence last season. “We know each other. We’re just trying to be loud and skate.” Clifton isn’t throwing any Finnish words at his partner. “Not yet,” Clifton said. “Him and [Tuukka Rask] were talking a little. I haven’t really picked up anything yet. Just a bunch of sounds, you know?”

