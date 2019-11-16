■ Washington, whose 13-game point streak (11-0-2) was snapped Friday against Montreal, comes to Boston leading the league in points (32; 14-3-2) and second in points percentage (.762).

■ The Bruins are right back at it after snapping their four-game losing streak with a 4-2 win in Toronto on Friday. They played a sharply focused, complete game in Leafland, and Brad Marchand (2-0--2) moved into third place in the league’s scoring race (13-19--32), one point ahead of teammate David Pastrnak (16-15--31).

The Eastern Conference’s two best teams (so far) tangle on Causeway Street on Saturday (7 p.m., NESN, 98.5). A few laps to get the legs moving:

■ The Bruins, who cleaned up their recent penalty kill problems (2-for-2), were 0 for 2 on the power play and are 1 for 6 in their last 3 games. Top QB Torey Krug will miss his third straight game with an upper body injury.

■ Barring further health-related surprises, coach Bruce Cassidy could keep the same lineup that won in Toronto. That would include Charlie Coyle (goal, assist, 3 shots in 19:13) as the No. 2 right wing and Trent Frederic (6 hits in 8:35; season debut) skating his second game as the No. 3 left wing.

■ Washington goalie Braden Holtby, who will oppose Jaroslav Halak, has seen his numbers normalize (3.06 goals-against average, .903 save percentage) after a miserable start. Holtby, 9-1-3 overall, played poorly in his first five starts (1-1-2), allowing 18 goals on his first 117 shots (.846). Since giving up three goals on three shots and being yanked Oct. 14 in Colorado, he has been excellent: 23 goals on 304 shots (.934), and an 8-0-1 record.

■ That Colorado game seemed to be a turning point for the Caps. The month-long run without a regulation loss, between Oct. 14 and Friday, saw defenseman John Carlson and Alex Ovechkin move into the top 10 in scoring in the NHL.

■ Friday was not the Caps’ best effort. The Canadiens raced out to a 4-0 second-period lead and won, 5-2. Ovechkin scored his 14th goal of the year. Carlson, tied with Pastrnak for fourth in the scoring race (8-23--31), picked up another assist.

