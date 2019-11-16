Halak made 42 saves in a game the Bruins were outshot, 44-23, and held a 2-1 lead into the final minute of regulation on a first-period goal from Coyle and the 17th of the season from David Pastrnak.

T.J. Oshie tied the game on a one-timer with 59 seconds left, and the visitors answered Charlie Coyle’s goal to open the shootout with Nicklas Backstrom and Jakub Vrana tallies to win, 3-2.

Jaroslav Halak was electric on Saturday night at TD Garden against the NHL-best Washington Capitals, but it wasn’t enough for a victory.

Oshie made it two straight TD Garden games in which the hosts allowed a goal with the opposing goalie pulled, however, and Backstrom (needing to score in Round 3) and Vrana (in Round 5) dropped Boston to 0-4 in shootouts this season.

Other observations from Saturday night:

■ Tuukka Rask, who grabbed an errant puck from his backup netminder’s seat at the end of the Bruins’ bench, received the familiar “Tuuuuuk” call from the Garden crowd in the second period. Fans don’t have a similar exhortation for Halak, but they could have used it numerous times.

The quote-unquote backup stood on his head on a night the Bruins were missing Patrice Bergeron, Torey Krug, and pile of forwards against the team with the league’s best record (14-3-4) coming in.

■ The only goal Halak allowed in the first two periods was a double-redirect credited to Travis Boyd. He was stellar, turning aside a deflection four minutes in. He got lucky in the second, when a long blast from Dmitry Orlov hit the pipe, but was otherwise sparkling, making 12 stops in the frame. One of Halak’s best came late on a cross-ice one-timer, when Alex Ovechkin’s sharp setup of Tom Wilson nearly tied the score. Halak booted aside the short-range bid.

■ The Bruins’ reimagined forward lines weren’t inspiring against an excellent opponent. They recorded just 21 shots through 60 minutes. (David Pastrnak led with 5.) Without ace Bergeron, they were roasted at the dot, losing 67 percent of faceoffs in regulation.

■ The Bruins, their penalty kill so-so lately, did an excellent job, killing Pastrnak and Danton Heinen hooking calls in the first two periods. The unit, which entered ranked 13th (83 percent), gave up a long John Carlson wrister, which was blockered aside by Halak, and cleared the puck five times.

■ About a minute after killing the penalty, the Bruins took a 1-0 lead on Charlie Coyle’s fourth goal of the season. Coyle, back in the middle, deposited a slick Heinen feed from the corner. The goal was a nice bit of movement against the Caps’ fourth line.

Charlie McAvoy rolled to the corner, sent a rim pass to the opposite wall, then reloaded up the middle, taking winger Brendan Leipsic with him. With Anders Bjork tying up Jonas Siegenthaler in front, Coyle rolled down the slot. After collecting the puck on the wall, Heinen fed his streaking center before the Caps could catch him.

■ The Caps outshot the B’s, 18-9, in the first. Jakub Vrana missed the net on a mini-break with 6:50 left in the first. They tied the game at 14:27 when Boyd deflected John Carlson’s pass-shot from the point. Halak reacted to the tipped puck by flashing a pad, but it clanked off Urho Vaakanainen’s stick and went high. The netminder believed it was going low.

■ Pastrnak created his league-high 17th goal at 3:30 of the second by picking Caps defenseman Michal Kempny’s pocket and finishing a broken play. Pastrnak rolled to the middle, went across the grain to David Krejci, who set up McAvoy in front of a wide-open net. McAvoy missed the on-the-fly chance, but Pastrnak finished a rebound from the goal line.

Later in the period, Pastrnak tipped a Matt Grzelcyk point shot off the pipe.

■ The Capitals were as physical a team as the Bruins have faced all year. Plenty of pushing and shoving after the whistles. The Bruins ended the first two periods on power plays, but did not cash in on either.

■ Late in the first, Wilson and Marchand jawed at each other before, during and after a shift, an official stepping between the top-line wingers several times. The strife began after Kempny elbowed Marchand after the whistle. Marchand returned with a facewash. Wilson, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound battleship, rumbled over and nearly stapled Marchand to the boards, but the 5-9 winger ducked out of the way.

Wilson went to the room midway through the second after colliding in open ice with Ovechkin. The captain stayed on the bench to collect himself. They both returned.

■ Paul Carey, recalled before the game, took his lumps. Eight minutes in, Ovechkin flattened him as he moved the puck out of the zone. He also drew a tripping call on Holtby in the second period.

■ Aggressive Brandon Carlo (ABC) picked off a neutral-zone pass in the opening minutes and forced Braden Holtby to give up a slot rebound. Carlo landed 3 shots through 60 minutes.

