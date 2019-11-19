The veteran center, after missing Saturday’s game against Washington for what coach Bruce Cassidy termed “load management,” again ceded his spot on the top line to David Krejci for Tuesday night’s game against the Devils.

“Felt a lot better today, but I don’t want to confirm it just yet,” Cassidy said after the morning skate.

Par Lindholm drew into the lineup as the No. 2 center, between returning wingers Jake DeBrusk and Brett Ritchie.

Bergeron is believed to be dealing with the same groin trouble that nagged him in recent seasons. Coming off last season’s arduous playoff run, the Bruins had summertime discussions with a few veterans, including Bergeron, about taking the odd game off here and there.

The Bruins have eight back-to-back sets remaining on the schedule, the next being Nov. 26 (at Montreal) and 27 (at Ottawa). Bergeron could rest for one of those games.

“It’ll be his call,” Cassidy said. “He’s been around a long time. He knows his body better than we do, so we’ll talk about it. I wouldn’t say we’d automatically start doing that, but it’s something we’d have to consider so he’s as healthy as possible going forward.”

That logic would seem to apply to Krejci, Tuukka Rask, and Zdeno Chara, too. The most likely spot for those players to rest would be in February, when the Bruins have three back-to-backs in a 13-day stretch (Feb. 4-5, 8-9, 15-16).

DeBrusk and Ritchie, the left and right wings on the No. 2 line, both last played Oct. 5 in Montreal. That’s when DeBrusk hyperextended his leg, he said, and Ritchie’s elbow infection flared up.

It was a promotion for Ritchie, who had been skating on the third line and riding the pine more than most of his teammates. Cassidy expected Ritchie, who hadn’t played more than nine minutes in either of his two most recent games (Nov. 4 and 5), to use his size (6 feet 4 inches, 220 pounds) to win board battles and clear space. He had two goals and one assist in 13 games entering Tuesday.

“I don’t think we expected him to come in here and play more than 15 minutes a night,” Cassidy said. “That’s up to him. If they earn more, they’re going to get it.”

Go fourth

The fourth line of Joakim Nordstrom, Sean Kuraly, and Chris Wagner played its fifth game in a row, after a season-opening stretch in which Nordstrom (foot, elbow infection) sat for 11 of the first 16 games. Wagner has been playing through some lower-body issues from blocking shots.

Injuries and lack of continuity are two reasons the line had been underwater at five on five this season, gaining 46.5 percent of the shot attempts and 41.3 percent of scoring chances, while being outscored, 2-1. Another reason for their slight sag is quality of matchups. Cassidy trusts them to check top units.

Playing mostly against Washington’s Alex Ovechkin-Evgeny Kuznetsov-Tom Wilson trio last Saturday, they were outchanced, 9-1, and outshot, 6-0, but allowed zero goals.

“I think they’ve been better” of late, Cassidy said. “They’re still a solid line for us. They still don’t give up a lot. The offensive part of it, hopefully they start seeing some O-zone cycle time that we’re used to.”

Grow into the role

The decision to put rookie Urho Vaakanainen with Charlie McAvoy on the second-unit power play, Cassidy said, was mostly so the Bruins have two defensemen on the ice when the penalty expires. There’s a side benefit.

“We’d like to see him grow his game offensively,” Cassidy said of Vaakanainen, whom he compares to a smaller Brandon Carlo. “Having him out there, even if it’s a small amount of time, might help him confidence-wise, mentally. ‘Hey, they trust me to make some plays.’ Hopefully that converts to five on five, because that’s where he gets the majority of his minutes.”

Looking at No. 1

The Bruins got another look at 18-year-old Jack Hughes, the Devils’ second-line center and the league’s most recent No. 1 overall pick. Hughes scored twice in the teams’ preseason meeting in Newark, once on the power play and again in overtime. He was blanked on the scoreboard (and minus-2) in the exhibition rematch in Boston.

“He’s certainly an offensively gifted power-play guy who can beat you with a pass or a shot when he’s on the elbow,” Cassidy said of Hughes, who had three power-play goals and sat sixth in rookie scoring (4-6—10) as of Tuesday. He was four points behind brother Quinn Hughes, the Canucks defenseman drafted the year before.

“Lot of high-end skill,” Cassidy said of the younger Hughes. “He’s got some habits when you watch him, too — we look at both sides of players, right? What they do well that we can try to contain and what we can try to expose on him.

“Any young player we want to make sure they have to play down low. So don’t throw pucks away blind when he’s on the ice. Make him work in his own end. I think that’s the biggest challenge we have with our younger guys, making them play away from the puck and be hard in the D-zone. I assume they’ll have the same challenges.”

Gaunce back down

The Bruins reassigned winger Brendan Gaunce to Providence. Gaunce was up as insurance for DeBrusk and Ritchie . . . The Devils, who saw veteran Cory Schneider (Marblehead, Mass.) clear waivers and head to AHL Binghamton, gave MacKenzie Blackwood his fifth start in a row in net. He won three of the previous four, and entered Tuesday having earned all seven of the Devils’ wins (7-4-3, 2.79 GAA, .904 save percentage) . . . If the Bruins stick with their recent rotation, Rask would start Thursday against Buffalo. Rask, who was between the pipes in Newark, has started two of every three for the last four weeks, after he and Jaroslav Halak split the first eight games. Using that two-for-one schedule, Halak would take Saturday’s game against Minnesota . . . Happy 29th birthday (Tuesday) to defenseman John Moore, the former Devil currently rehabbing from shoulder surgery. He is several weeks away from returning . . . The NHL renamed its general manager of the year award to honor the former Toronto GM Jim Gregory, who died Oct. 30. The Bruins’ Don Sweeney won the award last season.

