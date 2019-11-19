On the Prudential Center ice, several dozen smiling people in black and gold, some wearing Bruins jerseys and sweatshirts with his No. 75 on the back, posed for a group photo before security herded them all off the ice.

Meanwhile, the party was going on without him.

NEWARK — The Bruins’ bus for the airport was scheduled to leave, and Connor Clifton was hustling to catch it.

In the center of it all was Tim Clifton Sr., who watched one of his three boys score a goal in Tuesday’s 5-1 win over the Devils, some 30 miles up the New Jersey Turnpike from his home in Matawan.

“It’s just amazing,” said Clifton, a volunteer firefighter in that borough of 8,900. “A nice little showing.”

The proud dad, of all-volunteer Washington Engine Fire Co. 2978, estimated 75 firefighters and their significant others showed, plus a couple hundred friends, family and players he tutored in a 25-year run as a youth hockey coach. The few hundred Cliftonians let up a holler in Sections 109, 110 and 114 when their man made it 5-1 in the third period with a shot from the point.

Everyone in the building could hear them, including the Bruins on the bench.

“I was getting a little [guff] in the locker room,” Connor Clifton said. “I was just happy I scored . . . The knuckle-puck came in handy.”

He sounded like a coach’s son, level-headed and calm, when discussing his goal.

“It’s always good to get the win, and when you can contribute offensively, that’s good as well,” he said. “Everyone fills in where they can. It’s about doing the little things.”

Connor, 24, who broke camp with the Bruins after filling in for the injured Kevan Miller last postseason, is the second of three hockey-playing boys. Older brother Tim Jr., 27, recently retired after three seasons with AHL San Jose. Corey, 20, plays for BCHL Trail and will next year follow his brothers to Quinnipiac.

Clifton Sr., the son and grandson of firemen, said his boys were too busy with school and hockey to think about plying that trade, but “we were always around the fire house.”

Luckily, the firefighters among the Clifton contingent were not needed Tuesday. The Matawan area had other fire companies on which to rely.

“We get here and we have a structure fire back home,” Tim Clifton Sr. said. “It wasn’t too big. We did OK.”

