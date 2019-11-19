David Pastrnak scored twice, upping his league-leading total to 19. The other three Boston goals came from third-pair defensemen.

The Bruins, gritting their teeth after a shootout loss to Washington on Saturday, jetted into New Jersey and beat up on the last-place Devils. They pounded out a 5-1 win Tuesday night with offense from sources expected and unexpected.

Matt Grzelcyk produced the first two-goal game of his career, and Matawan product Connor Clifton added more salt in the Devils’ wounds.

The Bruins (13-3-5), sans Patrice Bergeron, scored twice 14 seconds in the first period to take control. Brad Marchand and David Krejci — assuming Bergeron’s No. 1 center spot — set up Grzelcyk (14:26) and Pastrnak (14:40) for strikes.

Advertisement

New Jersey’s Blake Coleman cut the lead to 2-1 with a wicked backhand from the slot at 18:11 of the second. It was not the cleanest or meanest period for the Bruins, who continue to look shaky in middle frames.

But Pastrnak, Grzelcyk, and Clifton put it well out of reach.

Pastrnak’s top-shelf blast, 3:19 into the third period, took the wind out of the Devils’ sails. The home team (7-9-4) had made it a one-goal game after 40 minutes, but the Pastrnak let fly a slapper from 45 feet away, through a Danton Heinen screen, on the power play.

To make it 4-1, Grzelcyk undressed P.K. Subban — who had a miserable game, and looks nothing like the game-changer he was in Montreal — and went bar-down on MacKenzie Blackwood at 10:33 of the third. Clifton’s shot from the point eluded a ducking Subban and hit the same crossbar before going in.

Some other observations:

■ Grzelcyk ripped a shot over Blackwood’s blocker for the 1-0 lead, and his first goal of the season. Krejci, the supremely slick pivot, sent a no-look backhand pass above the circle to Marchand, who hit a streaking Grzelcyk for the left-circle finish.

Advertisement

■ Grzelcyk wasn’t the only defenseman pinching on the play. Though he wasn’t credited on either goal, Clifton had a hand in both. His smart step-up kept the puck alive for Krejci, and his net drive distracted the Devils as Marchand went cross-seam to Pastrnak for a one-timer in his office.

■ Tough look for the Devils, who left Pastrnak open for the shot because they didn’t backcheck hard enough. Superstar winger Taylor Hall, charging hard into the zone, found himself below the circle and in position to block Pastrnak’s screamer. Fortunately for his health, he avoided the puck. Hall was by far the most engaged Devil through two periods.

■ The Bruins scored twice on their first five shots. That was a welcome flurry after the teams combined to land three on goal in the first 10 minutes. They outshot the home team, 6-5, in the first 20 minutes and 18-16 after 40.

■ The last-place Devils earned their 10th shot some 33 minutes into the game. They scored on their 16th, when Nikita Gusev feathered a feed to Coleman in the slot, and the speedy winger lifted it over Tuukka Rask’s blocker. Tricky stop for Rask, but surely not one for the highlight reel of Charlie McAvoy.

■ McAvoy played his best game of the season Saturday against Washington, matching the physicality of heavies Alex Ovechkin and Tom Wilson and driving the offense at the other end. He didn’t follow it with the same kind of effort early in Tuesday’s game. He didn’t have the same three-zone effect, and he let Coleman break in on Rask for the goal.

Advertisement

■ Charlie Coyle earned a promotion to the first-unit power play, with linemate Heinen. Coyle played the bumper spot in Bergeron’s absence. The Anders Bjork-Coyle-Heinen line would have been Boston’s best, if not for the dominance of Marchand-Krejci-Pastrnak. They wore out the Devils with smart plays and puck possession.

■ Jake DeBrusk had the first chance of the game, zipping in and dangling across his body for a shot in tight. Aside from that first-shift burst, he wasn’t otherwise noticeable in his return from an Oct. 5 leg injury, though he did lead the Bruins with three shots on goal through 40. Brett Ritchie, his returning linemate, was quieter (zero shots).

■ Rookie blue liner Urho Vaakanainen had a shaky first period, fumbling the puck a few times and letting Coleman get around him for an end-of-period break-in on Rask. Vaakanainen stabilized a bit in the second period.

■ The Bruins killed two penalties in the first period, improving to 6 for 6 in a three-game stretch. They allowed one shot. The power play went 0 for 1, with zero shots.

■ Tough guys: Zdeno Chara took a Subban drive on the left arm, and Clifton absorbed two blasts to the left leg. Neither missed a shift.

Follow Matt Porter on Twitter at @mattyports