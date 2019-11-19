Boston College hockey coach Jerry York was formally inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in a ceremony Monday night at Toronto.

York, the all-time winningest coach in college hockey, was inducted into the Builders category.

“I’m just in my 26th year at BC,’’ York said during his speech. “I think of Brian Gionta and Johny Gaudreau . . . so I just love coaching, but I love the people we coach. We’re not coaching pucks, and we’re not coaching against this person or that. We’re coaching people, and I’ve had some great experiences with them.’’