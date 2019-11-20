David Pastrnak scored twice, upping his league-leading total to 19. The other three Boston goals came from defensemen who regularly skate on the third pairing.

The Bruins, gritting their teeth after a shootout loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday, and salty over winning one of their previous six, jetted into New Jersey and beat up on the last-place Devils. They pounded out a 5-1 win with offense from sources expected and unexpected.

Matt Grzelcyk produced the first two-goal game of his career, and Matawan product Connor Clifton rubbed more salt in the Devils’ wounds with a goal, which saw three sections of Clifton fans register one of the loudest cheers heard all night in the Prudential Center.

“A little extra special,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “I’m happy for him.”

Cassidy was even more pleased with the way his team finished the game, after letting the home team cut the deficit to 2-1 late in the second period. The Bruins were the better team, and they showed it.

The Bruins (13-3-5), sans Patrice Bergeron with returning wingers Jake DeBrusk and Brett Ritchie, scored twice 14 seconds in the first period to take control. The playmaking duo of Brad Marchand and David Krejci set up Grzelcyk (14:26) and Pastrnak (14:40) for strikes.

That edge stood, even though New Jersey’s Blake Coleman cut it to one with a wicked backhand from the slot at 18:11 of the second. It was not the cleanest or meanest period for the Bruins, who continue to look a bit shaky in middle frames.

“We knew what we had to do,” said Krejci, who assumed the No. 1 center spot for the second game in a row, after Bergeron (undisclosed injury) was a late scratch. “We learned from past games, came out in the third, played the right way . . . We got the next goal, extended the lead, the game was pretty much over.”

The Devils didn’t have the same steam as Florida, which came from 4-0 down last week to beat the Bruins in a shootout. Their second-period push lasted a matter of minutes. The Bruins choked off their opponent at the blue line, played in the offensive end, and allowed little danger on 10 third-period shots against.

And Pastrnak, Grzelcyk, and Clifton put it well out of reach.

Pastrnak’s top-shelf blast, 3:19 into the third period, took the wind out of the Devils’ sails. The home team (7-9-4) made it a one-goal game after 40 minutes, but Pastrnak let fly a slapper from 45 feet away, through a Danton Heinen screen. It made a success of the Bruins’ only time on the power play, a Torey Krug-less unit that was 1 for its last 9 coming in.

To make it 4-1, Grzelcyk undressed P.K. Subban — who looks nothing like the game-changer he was in Montreal — and went bar-down on MacKenzie Blackwood (21 saves) at 10:33 of the third.

“He’s got the skill to score,” said Tuukka Rask, who stopped 25 of 26 shots. “He hit the net tonight.”

“That was awesome,” Pastrnak said.

It earned Grzelcyk the game puck, and a rousing cheer in the locker room afterward. He was supposed to make a speech to his teammates, but “they wouldn’t let me get a word out tonight,” said Grzelcyk, whose last multi-goal game came at Boston University.

Clifton’s shot from the point eluded a ducking Subban and hit the crossbar before going in.

“The knuckle-puck came in handy,” said Clifton, who played in his home state for the second time. “You practice it as a kid.”

Grzelcyk showed the work he has done on his shot in recent seasons. He ripped one over Blackwood’s blocker for the 1-0 lead, and his first goal of the season. Krejci, the supremely slick pivot, sent a no-look backhand pass above the circle to Marchand, who hit a streaking Grzelcyk for the left-circle finish.

Grzelcyk wasn’t the only defenseman pinching on the play. Though he wasn’t credited on either goal, Clifton had a hand in both. His smart step-up kept the puck alive for Krejci, and his net drive distracted the Devils as Marchand went cross-seam to Pastrnak for a one-timer in his office.

It was the Bruins’ second goal in their first five shots, and tough look for the Devils, who left Pastrnak wide open on a botched line change.

Superstar winger Taylor Hall, charging hard into the zone, found himself below the circle and in position to block Pastrnak’s screamer. Fortunately for his health, he avoided the puck.

“They little over-backchecked,” said Pastrnak, who ended the night three goals ahead of Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl for the league lead. “Marchy found me. Good to find the open spot.”

The last-place Devils earned their 10th shot some 33 minutes into the game. They scored on their 16th, when Nikita Gusev feathered a feed to Coleman in the slot, and the speedy winger lifted it over Rask’s blocker.

“In the second, kind of gave them a little too much room to make plays,” Rask said. “Going into the third, we wanted to finish it off the right way. We definitely did.”

