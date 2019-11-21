Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask delivered one of the most acrobatic saves of his career Thursday night against the Sabres when he denied Evan Rodrigues, a former Boston University star, after a scramble in front of the net.
The save, which happened in the third period, eventually helped Boston claim a 3-2 win over Buffalo at TD Garden.
We call this elite.@tuukkarask | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/fFoR37JoBW— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 22, 2019
