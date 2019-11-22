“It’s trending that way,” Cassidy said. “He’s got to check in with the medical staff. He participated in every part of practice, so that’s a good sign. Lately we may have jumped the gun a little bit, or assumed guys would go in that weren’t ready the next day. I’ll put him at ‘strong probable.’ ”

The Bruins’ power play could be about to receive a boost, as defenseman Torey Krug will likely return for Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Wild at TD Garden.

Krug, who has been dealing with an upper-body injury, said, “I felt good today, and see how tomorrow goes. I think it’s up in the air right now.”

Krug has missed five games since being injured in a game against the Philadelphia Flyers Nov. 10.

Injury reports

Patrice Bergeron (maintenance day) and Par Lindholm missed practice but could return Saturday.

Cassidy said Lindholm sustained an “18-stitch cut” during the first period of the Bruins’ 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres Thursday.

“He would’ve been out there, but I just don’t think he was 100 percent mobile,” said Cassidy. “I hope it settles down tomorrow.”

Forward Brett Ritchie (elbow) “came back much better today,” Cassidy said.

David Backes (upper body) and John Moore (shoulder) worked out pre-practice. Backes has been out since a Nov. 2 collision with Ottawa’s Scott Sabourin, who was knocked unconscious and remains on the injured list.