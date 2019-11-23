In overtime, Krug skated the length of the ice, striding right down the middle before slipping a shot past the Wild’s Alex Stalock.

Down 4-2, Krejci scored twice, first at 18:05 and again 48 seconds later on the power play to tie it.

David Krejci scored twice in the final 1:55 to force overtime and Torey Krug scored on a rink-length rush 2:41 into the extra period, rallying the Bruins to a 5-4 win over the Wild on Saturday night.

Brad Marchand closed the Wild lead to 3-2 with 3.1 seconds remaining in the second with a clever collect-and-deposit move at the base of the right wing circle.

The scoring play, with Marchand popping in his 16th this season, began with a long Krug slapper that ricocheted off the rear wall. The deflection came to Marchand, parked not too far off the right post, and he popped it in the short side before Stalock could close the gap on his cross-crease slide.

Without a goal since Nov. 4, Jake DeBrusk pulled the Bruins into a 1-1 tie at 4:14 of the second. Cutting left-right through the slot, he provided a tip of Zdeno Chara’s long slapper that sent the puck through Stalock’s five-hole. It was No. 4 this season for DeBrusk.

The Wild struck for a pair of goals, even strength and power play, in a span of some eight minutes to move out to the 3-1 lead.

Victor Rask (no relation) provide the first of the pair at even money with 6:14 gone to break the 1-1 deadlock and Eric Staal connected with Chara off for a 4-minute high-stick infraction. Ryan Suter started it with a quick slap from the left wing circle that Staal actually blocked and then knocked in for the two-goal lead.

Tuukka Rask ended up the surprise starter in the Boston net. Following the morning workout in Brighton, coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed that Jaroslav Halak was green-lighted for the red light spot. Instead it was Rask, who entered the night 10-2-2 and still without a loss on home ice in regulation.

No immediate word from the Bruins as to why Halak didn’t play. He was at the end of the bench in the customary backup spot.

The Wild needed all of seven seconds, following a Krug slashing call at 8:46 to their power play to strike for the 1-0 lead in the first. The Bruins had killed 9 of 10 shorthanders over the previous four games.

Charlie McAvoy, still with a goose egg in the goal column, nearly netted his first, bolting out of the penalty box in the first and joining a 2-on-0 rush with Brad Marchand. The two swapped passes as they raced down the slot, only to have Stalock snuff out McAvoy’s doorstep chance.

It looked as if Marchand was aware of McAvoy’s need to pot a goal and perhaps overpassed on the break-in. Noble effort, giving up his chance to score his 16th.

Not a great first period for the Bruins, particularly following their total dud of a first period Thursday on home ice vs. the Sabres.

“Start on time, a little more passion in our game early,” Cassidy said after the morning workout when asked what improvement he looked for after the Buffalo game. “We pushed back and played through some bad stretches, but that’s no way to hang your hat.”

A dustup between Brad Marchand and Matt Dumba at 11:25 triggered two minutes of 4-on-4, but it turned into a 5-4 Wild PP at 12:56 when McAvoy was whistled off for a minor. At no point during the 4-on-4 did Patrice Bergeron get on the ice. Cassidy went with a Krejci-David Pastrnak pairing, followed by Anders Bjork-Charlie Coyle.

Could be Cassidy was simply budgeting Bergeron’s TOI, or it could be Bergeron is still feeling less than 100 percent after recently sitting out two games due to a minor injury.

In the lead up to scoring his 16th, cutting the Wild lead to 3-2, Marchand was whistled off for a cross-checking minor while in the offensive zone. The Bruins of late have collected a rash of minors in the attacking zone. As they like to say in Foxboro, “Not what we’re looking for.”

