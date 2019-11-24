“How about that finish last night?” asked Neely, many in the crowd still buzzing about Saturday’s 5-4 win over the Wild that was capped by Torey Krug’s dynamic end-to-end scoring dash in overtime. “Not great on the ticker, I can tell you that.”

Neely, who also doubles as the Black-and-Gold’s president, took the stage just after 2 p.m. to pull the curtain back on the new threads before a sprawling crowd of some 1,600 season-ticket holders.

Amid flashing lights, a stage presentation headlined by chief Causeway haberdasher Cam Neely, and a slick two-minute video the envy of Fashion Avenue, the Bruins on Sunday unveiled their new third jersey at the World Trade Center.

The snazzy new jerseys, to be worn in game action for the first time when the Rangers visit for Friday’s 1 p.m. matinee, feature an oversized bold “B” on the chest, taking the place of the club’s iconic spoked-B logo that is embedded into center ice at the Garden.

The jerseys are black, trimmed in gold numerals and letters, with a distinctive gold band that rings the full circumference of the collar. It’s the club’s first new alternate jersey since the 2015-16 season, when the Bruins occasionally wore a somewhat similar model that was designed specifically for the outdoor Winter Classic game against the Canadiens at Gillette Stadium on Jan. 1, 2016.

The Bruins entered the NHL for the start of the 1924-25 season, and as Neely noted, history afforded them the luxury of considering a number of eras and uniform iterations when designing the new model.

“After we went through the Winter Classic jersey, the big bold ‘B’ was pretty impressive on the jersey when I saw it,” offered Neely, when asked who came up with the new design. “So it started there. And I am a big fan of black over white [as base color], so we started with what was going to be the crest. Then to decide on the color, we looked back at the other jerseys, historically. Then I polled some people in the office to see what they thought. You want to make sure you are getting it right, or as right as you think you can get it.”

As the video rolled on large screens, defenseman Connor Clifton and forward Anders Bjork took the stage in full uniform, sticks and skates included, for the crowd to get the live look at the new clothing line.

The new jerseys, with a top-end price of $240 each, will be available Friday in the club’s recently opened Pro Shop adjacent North Station. Smaller versions for women and children begin under $100.

Now 9-0-4 on home ice, the Bruins will play 28 more regular-season games on Causeway Street and will wear the new jersey in 11 of those games.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.