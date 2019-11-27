The Bruins, on a short list of the best teams in the league, are back at it for their traditional Black Friday matinee, 1 p.m. against the Rangers.

A night after a raucous rout in Montreal, they slogged their way to a 2-1 win against Ottawa. Powered by third-period goals by Brad Marchand and Zdeno Chara, they scored their fifth win in a row and ran their record to 17-3-5.

OTTAWA — The Bruins escaped their two-game Canadian trip with two wins, plucking those points in two different styles.

Tuukka Rask (33 saves) was the star, stonewalling the Senators in his characteristically calm manner. He made a kick save on a loud Anthony Duclair slapper in the final seconds, the Senators unable to produce much close to the net with their cage empty. They had 34 shots, the Bruins finishing with 21.

Other observations:

■ Brad Marchand saved the Bruins from a brutal start. He tied the game at 1, beating Anders Nilsson with a five-hole shot at 5:15 of the third period. It was Marchand’s 18th goal of the season, tying him with Edmonton’s Connor McDavid for second in the league.

■ Marchand, who slipped by Senators fourth-liner J.C. Beaudin, took a slick feed from Anders Bjork.

■ Bjork earned his assist after pulling up at the hashes and sending it past Ron Hainsey. The AHL grows ever smaller in his rear-view mirror.

■ The boatload of Bruins fans let out an even bigger cheer when Zdeno Chara made it 2-1 with a heavy slapper at 8:45 of the third. Big Z stepped up with a blast after taking a pass from newcomer Brendan Gaunce, who registered his first point as a Bruin in his Black and Gold debut.

■ The Bruins, as bland as unseasoned Thanksgiving turkey to that point, were roasted 41 seconds into the third period. Breaking the other way after a Boston scoring chance that saw Bjork crashing into the Ottawa net, defenseman Thomas Chabot sneaked by Brandon Carlo and beat Rask with a forehand.

■ Minutes later, on a power play (interference on Anthony Duclair, drawn by David Pastrnak), the Bruins allowed a two on one, but Rask made the save on Chris Tierney. The Marchand goal settled them down.

■ It was a dreary start, scoreless through two periods. The Bruins looked like they spent all their offense in La Belle Provence.

■ They claimed they got enough sleep on the train ride from Montreal, but they might have mistakenly had decaf coffees before the game. At any rate, they were on a back-to-back, and it showed. Boston was outshot, 24-10, through 40 minutes. Ottawa held a 51-30 edge in shot attempts. Eight Bruins landed a shot on goal in that time.

■ The opening minutes were the worst of it. The Senators flung 20 pucks toward Rask in the first 10 minutes, landing six. They dominated the Corsi game, but fortunately for the Bruins, the home club didn’t have the kind of high-level finishers that could have put them in a hole.

■ Rask, looking like a brick wall, did make tough stops. He denied Nick Paul, Logan Brown, and Jean-Gabriel Pageau in the first period, the latter of whom drew a slashing call on Gaunce before he fired. The Bruins killed the penalty without allowing a shot.

■ The Bruins had two attempts — both on goal — when the Senators were caught with too many men at 14:50 of the first. The Senators had 27 attempts at the time. The Bruins landed one shot on the power play.

■ Looking for a spark, Bruce Cassidy gave second-period promotions to Charlie Coyle and Chris Wagner, both of whom had newly signed contracts in their pockets. Coyle looked good riding with Marchand and Pastrnak. Wagner moved up with Sean Kuraly and Bjork, and found himself on a breakaway. He went backhand on Nilsson to no avail.

■ Brady Tkachuk, the ex-BU Terrier, was his usual self. He jousted with Chara after the whistle. Pastrnak took a run at him and got the worst of it. Bjork had a few words for him after Tkachuk awkwardly dropped him with an neutral-zone hit. Marchand jawed at him from the bench.

■ Unless he engages in a bit of load management, Chara would play game No. 981 as a Bruin on Friday. That would leave him on track for No. 1,000 in Black and Gold on Jan. 9 against the Jets at TD Garden.

■ Chara was also bloodied after taking a non-called high stick from Tierney. Charlie McAvoy suffered a similar fate, leaving with a bloody lip after Tyler Ennis rode him face-first into the glass late in the game.

