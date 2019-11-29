A few hard laps to get the legs moving before a Black Friday matinee between the Bruins and Rangers at TD Garden (1 p.m., NBC, 98.5 The Sports Hub)
■ For those wondering when the Bruins (17-3-5) are going to hit the wall, it hasn’t happened yet. Despite missing best pal Patrice Bergeron for four of the previous six games, David Pastrnak (23 goals) and Brad Marchand (18) have surged into the 1-2 spots on the NHL’s leaderboard, with Marchand tied with Connor McDavid as of Friday morning. Marchand’s 43 points is third, Pastrnak’s 39 ranking him fourth.
■ With those two cooking, David Krejci and Torey Krug making plays, some remarkably good goaltending, young players like Danton Heinen, Matt Grzelcyk, Brandon Carlo and Anders Bjork rising, and Zdeno Chara still going strong at 42, the Bruins were tied atop the league’s standings with Washington (39 points) as of Friday morning. They routed the Rangers in their last meeting, Oct. 27 in Manhattan, but the Blueshirts made a 7-4 loss closer by striking three times in the third against Jaro Halak.
■ Coach Bruce Cassidy will address Bergeron’s status before puck drop, and will name a starting goalie to oppose the Rangers’ graceful veteran (age 37) Hank Lundqvist. It could be Tuukka Rask, who stopped 33 of 34 shots in Ottawa on Wednesday.
■ About that wall: The B’s are in a ragged run of 11 games in 18 days, with home tilts against Montreal (Sunday), Carolina (Tuesday), Chicago (Thursday) and Colorado (next Saturday) coming before a Dec. 9 return to Ottawa and a date in D.C. on Dec. 11. The sunshine on the horizon: a Dec. 12-14 escape to Florida, beginning in Tampa. Yours truly will be playing golf.
■ The Bruins are 14-7-1-3 in 25 Black Friday games since 1990, when it became a regular event (they lost, 4-3, to the Whalers). The only gaps in that time: 1994, 2005 and 2012, when the NHL was locked out. Almost all the games have been in the afternoon, but they played at night in three of the previous five years (2014, ‘16, ‘18), which had traditionalists reaching for their pitchforks.
■ More of a money grab than a mea culpa to those folks, but the Bruins will be debuting their new alternate uniforms. The block letter ‘B’ on the front harkens back to the sweaters they wore from 1932-36, and again from 1948-55, before the Spoked-B became de rigueur in town.
