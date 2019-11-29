A few hard laps to get the legs moving before a Black Friday matinee between the Bruins and Rangers at TD Garden (1 p.m., NBC, 98.5 The Sports Hub)

■ For those wondering when the Bruins (17-3-5) are going to hit the wall, it hasn’t happened yet. Despite missing best pal Patrice Bergeron for four of the previous six games, David Pastrnak (23 goals) and Brad Marchand (18) have surged into the 1-2 spots on the NHL’s leaderboard, with Marchand tied with Connor McDavid as of Friday morning. Marchand’s 43 points is third, Pastrnak’s 39 ranking him fourth.

■ With those two cooking, David Krejci and Torey Krug making plays, some remarkably good goaltending, young players like Danton Heinen, Matt Grzelcyk, Brandon Carlo and Anders Bjork rising, and Zdeno Chara still going strong at 42, the Bruins were tied atop the league’s standings with Washington (39 points) as of Friday morning. They routed the Rangers in their last meeting, Oct. 27 in Manhattan, but the Blueshirts made a 7-4 loss closer by striking three times in the third against Jaro Halak.