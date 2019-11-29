Bill Peters has resigned as coach of the Calgary Flames amid allegations of racial slurs and physical abuse of players in previous jobs.

Flames general manager Brad Treliving announced Friday that he accepted Peters’s resignation. Peters had not been on the ice or behind the bench with his team since former player Akim Aliu leveled the accusations of racist slurs on Twitter Monday night.

Aliu said that, in the minor leagues in 2009-10, Peters “dropped the N bomb several times towards me in the dressing room in my rookie year because he didn’t like my choice of music.”