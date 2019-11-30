■ Assists: Tatar 15, Shea Weber 13, Phillip Danault 13.

■ Goaltending: Carey Price (10-8-3, 3.19 GAA), Keith Kinkaid (1-1-3, 4.24).

■ Head to head: This is the third of four meetings. The teams split the previous two, both games played in Montreal.

■ Miscellany: The Canadiens will be without forwards Paul Byron (knee) and Jonathan Drouin (upper body) . . . The Canadiens have lost seven games in a row, including 4-3 in overtime to the visiting Flyers on Saturday afternoon . . . Price, who will be in net Sunday, has allowed 16 goals in his last three games.