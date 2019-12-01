“Nothing’s guaranteed. Gotta keep getting better every day,” he said. “It’s never a bad thing to be on a team with a bunch of great NHL defensemen.”

Per the league’s collective bargaining agreement, Clifton would have to clear waivers before being sent to Providence, meaning any team could claim him. Clifton, who has suited up for 22 of 24 games (2-0--2), said his agent briefed him on the rules.

Connor Clifton hit a milestone Sunday: he was to suit up for his 60th NHL game (42 regular season, 18 playoffs). It came with a bit of uncertainty.

Asked about Clifton’s pending situation last week, general manager Don Sweeney acknowledged he would have to engage in “asset management” with veterans John Moore (shoulder) and Kevan Miller (knee) nearing returns, but didn’t further specify.

Moore, who played through a busted shoulder in the playoffs, was on Sunday assigned to Providence on a conditioning loan. The club is being careful with Miller, who broke his right kneecap twice last spring and last played April 4. He has skated with the team, but like Moore, it’s currently unclear what he can contribute, and when.

Clifton, who chipped in two goals and three assists in 18 playoff games, comes the cheapest of the three. His three-year, $3 million extension kicks in next summer. Moore, who will cost $2.75 million against the cap when he returns, is also signed through 2023. Miller ($2.5 million AAV) is an unrestricted free agent next summer.

The Bruins’ surplus includes veteran Steven Kampfer, who would need to clear waivers if assigned to Providence. The year remaining on his contract ($800,000 AAV) might give some teams pause on claiming him.

Clifton, the former Quinnipiac captain, came to the organization on an AHL deal in the summer of 2017. Both he and the Bruins believe he’s good enough to stay in the NHL.

“Potentially in any role the team needs me in,” Clifton said. “Right now it’s been a third-pair, 12 to 15 minutes, solid defensively. I haven’t done too much offensively, but I’m sure that’ll come.”

Coach Bruce Cassidy would like to see “a little more assertiveness” in his game without him being reckless. He did note that a measure of risk-taking seems to make Clifton a better player.

“He’s played well for us,” Cassidy said. “There’s a reason he’s in the lineup every night. We want to keep working with him. I’d say he’s been solid, room for improvement, probably like a lot of guys.

“Maybe expectation was higher after performing in the playoffs at a high level. Then we realized he’s still new to the NHL.”

Clifton, who debuted last November and became a regular in February, said he’s always found it tough to get his legs going early in the year.

“Starting on an NHL roster was different to me,” he said. “I even started slow (in Providence), before I started to get my groove on. At the NHL level, it’s not easy to find it. It takes some time. I think we have. We’re on a roll here, so we’ve got to keep it going.”

In June 2017, the Bruins left another right-shot, 24-year-old defenseman exposed in the expansion draft. Colin Miller, now with Buffalo, was free for fledgling Vegas to claim. The Bruins protected Kevan Miller, preferring his steady brand of toughness. (Seattle, by the way, isn’t on the clock until June 2021).

In his first year with the Golden Knights, Colin Miller broke out for 41 points in 82 games and signed a four-year, $15.5 million extension. Looking to clear cap space, Vegas shipped him to Buffalo last June for second- and fifth-round picks.

Marchand back in lineup

Cassidy, speaking before the Bruins hosted the Canadiens on a winter-storm Sunday (7 p.m., NESN, 92.9 FM), expected to send Brad Marchand over the boards as part of his top line.

Marchand, who battled flu-like symptoms in Friday’s win over the Rangers, did not practice Saturday and was not on the ice for an optional morning skate Sunday.

“Feeling better,” Cassidy said of Marchand, whose 18 goals rank him fourth in the NHL. “Still not 100 percent.”

The Bruins (18-3-5), still missing Patrice Bergeron (core/groin injury), made a few lineup tweaks before facing the same Canadiens club they pasted, 8-1, last week in Montreal.

Bruins lines vs. Canadiens, per Cassidy:



Marchand-Krejci-Pastrnak

DeBrusk-Coyle-Heinen

Bjork-Kuraly-Backes

Nordstrom-Lindholm-Wagner



Chara-McAvoy

Krug-Carlo

Grzelcyk-Clifton



Rask

Halak — Matt Porter (@mattyports) December 1, 2019

Boston shifted Charlie Coyle back to second-line center and demoted Jack Studnicka to Providence. They want the latter, a first-year pro, to keep developing as a center. Brendan Gaunce remained as the extra forward, available in case Marchand was too ill.

Cassidy also called on David Backes for the first time since his Nov. 2 crash with Ottawa’s Scott Sabourin. Backes, who has missed the last 13 games, opened the night on the third line with left wing Anders Bjork and center Sean Kuraly.

The coach’s expectation for the 35-year-old, who has an 0-1--1 line in eight contests, was to re-establish his pace and touch.

Canadiens slumping, but Bruins need refresh

Bergeron sat for the fourth game in a row and sixth in the Bruins’ last eight. … Montreal (11-9-6) arrived at TD Garden 0-4-3 in their last seven, their last ‘W’ a 5-2 victory over the Capitals on Nov. 15. Netminder Carey Price, set to oppose Tuukka Rask, had allowed five goals or more in four of his last five starts (.849 save percentage). But the Bruins, starting recent games against the Senators and Rangers at a marathon pace before sprinting to the finish, see their own game in need of a refresh. “It’s kind of slipping away from us a little bit,” Jake DeBrusk said. “I guess we dodged a couple bullets.” The Bruins wanted more from DeBrusk, who has played sub-15 minutes in each of his last five games, and fellow young wingers Danton Heinen (season-low 9:50 TOI on Friday) and Anders Bjork (11:35). Cassidy benched both in the second period of that game. He has been high on both overall. “I think he’s checked off a lot of boxes,” Cassidy said of Bjork, who has seen penalty kill time and won his share of puck battles. “Nice development so far for him.” … Entering Sunday, David Pastrnak (24 goals) held a four-goal edge on second place in the goal-scoring column. Alex Ovechkin (hat trick Saturday at Detroit) became the second player to hit the 20-goal mark. ... Speaking of snipers: Marchand’s shooting percentage (27.3 percent) is the best of any top-line player in the league. Among regulars, only the Islanders’ Josh Bailey (28 percent; seven goals on 25 shots) is shooting with greater efficiency than Marchand (18 goals on 66 shots).

