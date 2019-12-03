■ The Bruins (19-3-5) haven’t had an eight-game win streak since a 12-gamer in March, 2014. They’ve made this current run mostly without Patrice Bergeron. The No. 1 center, who is out again tonight, has missed the last four games (six of the last eight) with a core/groin injury.

■ Winners of seven in a row with points in their last 11 (8-0-3), the Bruins put their home point streak on the line against their fellow Eastern Conference finalists. Only one Black and Gold edition started the year on a longer run without a regulation loss at home: the 1973-74 club, which went 21 games (19-0-2).

A few quick laps to get the legs moving before the Bruins welcome the Hurricanes to TD Garden (7 p.m., NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub) …

■ Jaroslav Halak will get the start in net, it will be his 500th game. Halak will be the 73rd goalie in league history to reach the milestone, considered the equal of 1,000 games for a skater. Net-mate Tuukka Rask hit the mark Oct. 22.

■ Halak, who is 28-12-7 with a 2.34 GAA and .924 save percentage in 50 appearances as a Bruin, saw the bulk of his work on Long Island (177 games), St. Louis (159) and Montreal (101), with a quick stop in D.C. (12). The 34-year-old, a ninth-round pick (271st overall) of Montreal in 2003, is signed through this season.

■ As good as he’s been this year, seeing Halak might be good for the mental state of the Hurricanes, who could not solve Rask in last year’s Eastern Conference final sweep. They produced five goals in four games, getting shut out on home ice in Game 4. This is the first meeting of the teams, who will close out the regular season in Boston on April 4.

■ Carolina (16-10-1) is in the first wild-card spot in the East and has been off since beating the Lightning 3-2 in Tampa on Saturday. That ended a two-game losing streak.

■ The Canes have seen rugged sophomore Andrei Svechnikov blossom into their leading scorer (11-18—29 in 27 games). Former Bruin Dougie Hamilton ranks second in points by defensemen (10-18—28). Nine of his goals have come at even strength.

■ David Krejci, one goal shy of 200, can become the 18th player to score 200 in a B’s sweater. Krejci ranks eighth in assists (464) by a Bruin.

