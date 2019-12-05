He stopped. He started. He punched out his skate to cut back and free himself from Pesce in the corner. Fleeing up the wall, Bjork jammed on the brakes again. Back in the corner, he finally drew enough Carolina attention to open a lane for a pass to the blue line.

After parachuting into a four-man scrum, he and Chris Wagner against Brett Pesce and Nino Niederreiter , Bjork took the hacks and whacks and emerged with the puck behind the Hurricanes’ net.

With 1:12 remaining and the Bruins up by two goals on Tuesday, Anders Bjork was taking no risks.

“He’s killing the clock himself,” NESN analyst Andy Brickley interjected on the broadcast.

Indeed, Bjork shaved off about 20 seconds of Carolina’s comeback hopes with his possession work. The Hurricanes wound up icing the puck. Bjork received his attaboys on the bench.

His work in that 2-0 win was more evidence that Bjork is finding himself as an NHL player. Coming back strong after two shoulder surgeries in two years, the third-year pro has shown his gains in the brain and brawn departments.

“He definitely wins more battles,” said Wagner, skating lately with Bjork and center Sean Kuraly. “He’s more defensively responsible. You’re going to have to be if me, Sean, and him are getting matched up against the top line. You’ve got to focus on the defensive zone, and the offense will come from there.”

Bjork, a left wing, entered Thursday night’s game against Chicago with four goals and seven points, but perhaps more importantly, he had played in 20 games in a row. None of the fits and starts of his first two years as a pro, some of that because of injuries, but some of that because of the sparseness of his toolbox. Fleet feet and a quick shot do not guarantee long-term NHL employment.

Bruins management believed Bjork, a la Jake DeBrusk and Danton Heinen before him, might be best served with a full year in Providence before sticking with the varsity. Bjork’s game isn’t yet veteran — two games ago against the Rangers, coach Bruce Cassidy benched he and Heinen for the second period — but Cassidy on Tuesday sent the former Notre Dame sniper over the boards to protect the lead. He also deploys Bjork on the penalty kill.

“I think he’s just learning the game this year a little bit more than maybe in the past. More of a student of the game, maybe more confident,” Cassidy said. “Some of it, I think, is just experience in the league. You just figure out what’s available, what can I do, what can’t I do.”

Bruins coaches, Cassidy said, have “worked hard” with the 23-year-old to help him understand when he can keep the puck and when he must dish it. Those issues, in part, led to him taking massive hits in his first two seasons. The maturation of Bjork’s game had Cassidy considering playing the left-side shooter on the right wing, something the coach was against at the start of the year.

“I wouldn’t be as against it as I was before,” Cassidy said. “I’m not as reticent to do it as I was maybe six weeks ago.”

Moore back

Defenseman John Moore made his season debut Thursday night, skating his natural side on a lefty-lefty pair with Matt Grzelcyk. Connor Clifton took a seat on the ninth floor.

Moore, cross-checked from behind by then-Tampa Bay forward Adam Erne on March 25, played 10 games in the playoffs, including five in the Stanley Cup Final, with a broken humerus and a shoulder that kept slipping out. His teammates were happy to see him back.

“What Johnny’s gone through, it’s tough,” said fellow defenseman Torey Krug, a longtime friend from their days facing each other on Upper Midwest travel teams (Krug is from Livonia, Mich; Moore is from Winnetka, Ill.) and Team USA. “I can’t imagine some of those days where he’s coming in, it feels like Groundhog Day. The team’s on the road, he’s at home, he’s got two little kids, he doesn’t have a shoulder and he can’t pick them up and help that way. He’s just grinding away. He’s been through a lot.

“He’s a great player for us, too. Dynamic guy that can skate and move the puck well. He’s got that physical edge. He’s definitely important to get back for us.”

Bergeron update

Cassidy hoped Patrice Bergeron (core/groin injury) would join the team for its Friday practice. “Not sure on that yet,” Cassidy said after Thursday’s optional morning skate, “but he’s progressing.” Bergeron, who missed his sixth game in a row (and eighth in the last 10), returned to the ice Thursday, skating on his own after a day off . . . Does best pal Brad Marchand miss Bergeron? “I always miss Bergy,” he said. “I miss Bergy when I’m not with him at the rink.” . . . Caution is the name of the game with Brett Ritchie (infected elbow), too. He is cleared to play, but the Bruins wanted to allow him more practice time. “We’re just not sure his conditioning is at an NHL level right now,” Cassidy said. He added that they want Ritchie, in and out of the lineup over the last month, to be fully over his infection “so it’s not a ping-pong for him all year, on an off the injured reserve list.” . . . Zach Senyshyn, out since Nov. 12 with a lower-body injury, was scheduled to be back on skates Friday. Early in the second period of that Nov. 12 game against the Panthers, Senyshyn went awkwardly into the boards as he tried to close off a rush in the neutral zone. He limped off, favoring his left leg . . . Karson Kuhlman (cracked tibia) and Kevan Miller (broken kneecap) remain off skates.

Follow Matt Porter on Twitter at @mattyports