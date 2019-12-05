The Bruins kept their home point streak alive (12-0-5) with some late magic, but left with a sour taste after Jonathan Toews scored on a breakaway 54 seconds into the extra frame. The Chicago captain was in all alone after David Pastrnak was upended, the Bruins in full belief he was tripped.

After scoring three straight goals in the third period, the Bruins lost the Blackhawks, 4-3, in overtime on Thursday night.

Fans threw bottles on the ice and Zdeno Chara had an extended discussion with the officials.

The Bruins (20-3-5) tied it at 3 when Torey Krug cashed a feed out of the corner from Jake DeBrusk with 2:33 left in regulation, after Joakim Nordstrom and Chris Wagner helped the Bruins erase their first 3-0 deficit of the season.

The Bruins’ eight-game winning streak is over, but their 13-game point streak is still on. They entered Thursday with a 14-point lead on second place in the Atlantic Division.

They are also in the midst of a run of 11 games in 18 days, which was more apparent than anything.

Wagner scored a shorthanded goal with 4:59 remaining, beating Robin Lehner glove side after backchecking defenseman Erik Gustafsson fell down at his own blue line.

Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat sniped one off the bar, beating Tuukka Rask 17 seconds into the third period, to show the Blackhawks were in command.

But the Bruins had more Garden magic, even if it ran out at the end.

Observations through 40 minutes:

■ The Bruins gave up two goals in 37 seconds in the final two minutes of the first period and trailed, 2-0, after two periods.

■ They have allowed the first goal in six of their last eight games. It was their second time in that stretch falling behind, 2-0 (the other: Nov. 29 against the Rangers). They gave up the first two goals of a game four times before Thursday, and took points out of all four (2-0-2).

■ Boston went five games and 15 penalty kills without allowing a power-play goal, but ended that streak with 1:09 left in the first period. With Pastrnak in the box for interference, defensemen Chara and Brandon Carlo playing out high, Blackhawks center Dylan Strome was all alone in front of Rask. He made a perfect deflection of Gustafsson’s wrister, putting Chicago up two heading into the first intermission.

■ It remained that way after the second, despite a pair of power plays. The Bruins went 0 for 4 on the power play through 40 minutes. If it stood, it would be their worst performance of the season on the man-advantage; they whiffed on six opportunities Oct. 29 against San Jose, but scored twice (2 for 8).

■ They were set up for success, too: The Blackhawks took penalties in the first minute of the first two frames. Fresh ice didn’t offer much to the Bruins, who couldn’t solve Lehner. The ex-Islander and last year’s Vezina Trophy finalist stopped 10 shots on the penalty kill through 40 minutes, making 22 saves in that time. His mates blocked 15 Bruins attempts.

■ Rask (18 saves through 40 minutes) was sharp, but those wearing the Block Letter B jerseys in front of him . . . were not.

■ The Bruins fell behind, 1-0, after another special teams gaffe. Working the power-play point, Charlie McAvoy had David Krejci open in the left circle, stick raised for a one-timer. But McAvoy whiffed on the pass, and Ryan Carpenter raced the other way. Rask blockered aside Connor Murphy’s shot on the rush, but when the rebound jumped over McAvoy’s stick, Carpenter dunked the rebound at 18:14 of the first.

■ The Bruins went 0 for 2 on power plays in the first period, beginning when Patrick Kane hooked Brad Marchand on the rush 33 seconds into the game. The Bruins landed two shots, one of which snuck through Lehner’s pads and sat, unbothered, inches from the goal line. Fans behind the goal saw the puck lying there, and the Bruins incorrectly believed the play was dead. After a few beats, defenseman Calvin de Haan swept the puck down the ice.

■ Chicago took another penalty in the first minute of the second period, a too-many-men call 53 seconds in. How about a fourth power-play try? That was also no bueno. The Bruins couldn’t make good on an Alex Nylander high-stick on McAvoy, midway through the second.

■ Pastrnak hit the box for the second time at 12:58 of the second. He was tagged for roughing Murphy in a scrum. After the penalty expired, Chicago nearly made it 3-0 on a quick shot by No. 3 overall pick Kirby Dach, who found the right post. The Bruins struggled to leave their zone toward the end of the period.

■ Blocked shots through 40 minutes: 15-5, Chicago.

■ The Bruins had a few early chances, off the rush against a permissive Blackhawks defense. That included an Anders Bjork setup of a trailing Carlo, who sent a screaming slapper into the glass.

