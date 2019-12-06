Bruins center Patrice Bergeron took a step toward returning to action Friday but will not be in the lineup against the Colorado Avalanche at TD Garden Saturday.
Bergeron (core/groin injury) worked out pre-practice, then participated at near full speed wearing a red noncontact jersey during a 45-minute practice session at Warrior Ice Arena.
Bergeron, who has missed seven successive games and nine of the last 11, could play at Ottawa Monday.
“Red sweater, that’s good,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Participated in some line rushes. It wasn’t a heavy contact practice. Won’t play tomorrow but once you have red sweater on, you’re that much closer.
“So I guess Monday becomes more of a target date for us, if there’s no setbacks.”