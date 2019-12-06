Bruins center Patrice Bergeron took a step toward returning to action Friday but will not be in the lineup against the Colorado Avalanche at TD Garden Saturday.

Bergeron (core/groin injury) worked out pre-practice, then participated at near full speed wearing a red noncontact jersey during a 45-minute practice session at Warrior Ice Arena.

Bergeron, who has missed seven successive games and nine of the last 11, could play at Ottawa Monday.