At the 30-game mark, the Bruins still don’t know what they have in Ritchie, who returned to the lineup Saturday against the Avalanche after an infected elbow kept him out for two weeks. Is he a ghost in a No. 18 jersey? Is he the guy who scored 16 goals in his first full season, with Dallas in 2016-17? Somewhere in between? The brass was eager to learn more.

Don Sweeney wasn’t sweating the risk when he signed Brett Ritchie last summer. The Bruins general manager committed one year and $1 million, a decent bet on a 6-foot-4-inch, 220-pound right wing with a promising combination of youth (26) and past success. If Ritchie didn’t wind up a bust, he might be a nice replacement for outgoing banger Noel Acciari, if not a top-six candidate.

“The reason Donnie brought him into the mix is because we were looking to add some size, get inside, score some goals that way, be a presence,” said coach Bruce Cassidy, who scratched David Backes on Saturday to make room on the right wing. “Unfortunately for Brett, it’s been a stop-and-start sort of season for him. We don’t have a great evaluation for him.”

Fifteen games is not enough to get a read on a player in and out as much as Ritchie.

He scored the first Bruins goal of the year, sending home a heavy wrister opening night against his old mates in Dallas, but found himself out of the lineup in Colorado three games later when Joakim Nordstrom was healthy enough to play. He knocked Backes out of the lineup the next game against New Jersey, and got up to speed with an eight-game run, but his elbow kept him out of the mix for all but four of the next 17 games. He had not played since logging an assist and 10:09 of ice Nov. 23 against Minnesota.

“At times he’s looked to be that missing part,” Cassidy said. “Other times, you just don’t know because he’s getting up to speed again. That’s what he’ll be doing [Saturday], unfortunately. He missed some time, and he chased the game a bit.

“Now, he’s been working really hard in practice. He looks good. The good thing for him is that it hasn’t been a serious injury that’s really kept him out, but unfortunately, not enough reps. So we’re not sure on chemistry, but eventually, hopefully, this is it and it sorts itself out. Because that’s a question we want to answer, one way or another.”

The days of fourth-line heavyweights are over. The Bruins don’t (and may never again) have a traditional enforcer. But Ritchie, who started on a line with left wing Anders Bjork and center Sean Kuraly, could help by throwing his weight around.

Of the 297 forwards who played more than 300 all-situations minutes, according to Natural Stat Trick, superstar David Pastrnak has taken the 34th-most hits per 60 minutes. Last year in Dallas, Ritchie ranked 13th among forwards in hits per 60 (14.85).

“That’s smart of them to try and go after our top players,” said Ritchie, who scored a decisive win over San Jose’s Barclay Goodrow on Oct. 29, in one of the Bruins’ five fights this year. “A guy like me tries to go after some of their top guys and try to get them off their games. I think there are other guys in this room who will do that, too.

“And it goes both ways. If I was playing against the Boston Bruins, I’d be trying to go after their top guys, too. That’s just the way it goes in hockey. We have guys on our team who’ll try to do the same thing.”

Bergeron sits out

Patrice Bergeron (core/groin) missed his seventh game in a row, and ninth in the last 11. He will travel to Ottawa and could return in Monday’s game . . . The Avalanche might be one of the few teams with a bead on Tuukka Rask. Their goalie coach is 42-year-old Jussi Parkkila, who at the first stop in his career had a rail-thin Rask as his prize pupil. Parkkila was goalie coach for Ilves Tampere (2003-07) when Rask, a 2006 first-round pick, was tearing up the Finnish league . . . The Avalanche have been hot lately, winning five in a row, and are scoring a league-best 3.68 goals per game. They have Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen back from month-long stints on the injured list, and are getting an MVP-caliber season from Nathan MacKinnon (18 points his previous nine games; 18-26—44 in 28 games). Now they’re rumored to be in the mix for former MVP Taylor Hall, should the Devils deal him . . . Rookie defenseman Cale Makar, who like Charlie McAvoy left a Boston-area school (UMass) for an NHL playoff run, entered tied for second in points among defensemen (8-20—28) and was a clear favorite for the Calder Trophy . . . Ex-Toronto hothead Nazem Kadri missed his second game in a row with a lower-body injury . . . A couple local connections on the Avs’ Altitude Sports broadcast team: Peter McNab, who scored 35-plus goals in six of his eight seasons as a Bruin (1976-84), has been the TV color analyst for 14 seasons. Former Worcester Ice Cat Mark Rycroft, a colorful cat himself, works the studio show.

