Monday made 16. Bergeron returned as No. 1 center, flanked by Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak and consuming his usual diet of all-situations minutes. He hoped he was there to stay.

Impressive stuff for a group supposedly coming off a Stanley Cup Final hangover. All the more impressive considering their top two centermen, Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci , were on the ice together in just 15 of the team’s first 30 games.

OTTAWA — The Bruins entered Monday’s game at Ottawa second in the NHL in points. They had banked 46 of an available 60. Only Washington (49 of 62) had earned more.

“You hate to miss games,” said Bergeron, who sat the previous seven, and nine of the last 11, with a nagging core/groin injury. It has been an area of woe for him the last few seasons, and at age 34, his ailment isn’t likely going away without another operation (he had sports hernia surgery after the 2016-17 season).

“If I need to take a couple practices here and there [off] and not miss games, that’s what I’ll do,” he said. “We took this extra time right now to make sure I wasn’t going to have to go through that, and feel good for hopefully the remainder of the season.”

In his absence, the Bruins are 6-1-2 and their top two centers — Krejci (2-7—9) and Charlie Coyle (4-4—8) — have been productive. But if Bergeron’s back and buzzing, his chemistry with Marchand and Pastrnak could help bust their goal-less skids that have reached five games and three games, respectively.

“It’ll really help Marsh and Pasta,” said coach Bruce Cassidy. “They’re a good line and they function well as a threesome. We still won a lot of games without Bergy.

“More for emotion, too. That’s where we lack a little bit of, zip in our game. I think it’s understandable after a short [summer]. Something like that, him coming in the lineup or younger guys giving us a spark, is usually good for us. Not only that, he’s an excellent player.”

Bergeron, who had 8-16—24 in 21 games, hasn’t lit the lamp since Nov. 8 in Detroit. He did, however, have seven assists in his four most recent games, including four Nov. 23 against Minnesota, his most recent appearance.

While Coyle deserves kudos for sliding into the No. 2 C spot, Krejci’s high-level play in Bergeron’s absence did not go unnoticed, particularly on the defensive end.

At 5 on 5, no one with 300 or more minutes played has been on the ice for fewer goals than Krejci (four; tied with the Islanders’ Cal Clutterbuck), according to Natural Stat Trick. A bit of luck is involved; Krejci ranks 168th among those players in expected goals against. That speaks to big saves and missed shots. But Krejci’s stick and skating have been sharp.

“He’s incredible,” said defenseman Charlie McAvoy. “He stays on the right side of guys. He always comes out of the corner with the puck, or battles hard. When you replace Bergy — which is impossible — he steps into that, he accepts it, and he can do those things. He can play against the best guys because he’s so responsible defensively. It’s a huge credit to him.

“Offensively, he’s Krech. He has an incredible skill set.”

Sabourin speaks

Ottawa forward Scott Sabourin spoke to reporters for the first time since his scary crash with David Backes at TD Garden nearly six weeks ago.

Sabourin, concussed and his nose broken, was stretchered off the ice and taken to Massachusetts General Hospital after colliding with Backes Nov. 2. He has no timetable for a return, but he has been on the ice, skating lightly, for a couple weeks.

He praised Backes, who missed 13 games himself after the collision, for reaching out. “Super nice,” Sabourin said, noting that three other Bruins did the same. “He said a lot of kind words. It was nice to see the support. I’m glad to see he’s doing well and playing hockey again. I look forward to playing against him in the future.”

Waiver clearance

Steven Kampfer cleared waivers Monday and was assigned to Providence. The 31-year-old capably handled the seventh defenseman role since arriving in a swap for Adam McQuaid in September 2018.

It is a job that now falls to rookie Connor Clifton, who sat for the third game in a row.

“It’s not ideal for a young guy, we know that,” Cassidy said. “A young guy should be playing. At least he’s been through it a couple years. He’s not a true first-year player. I think he’s a little more prepared than he would have been last year or two years ago.”

The Bruins have invested in turning the 24-year-old Clifton (2-0—2 in 24 games) into a full-time pro, so he likely won’t be in mothballs as long as Kampfer (four games this season). John Moore, who suited up for his third game in a row after a seven-month recovery from shoulder surgery, may need a rest this week.

Makar absent

Rising star defenseman Cale Makar was absent from the Avalanche’s morning skate against his hometown Flames. Makar, who won the Hobey Baker Award last year at UMass, left Saturday’s game after taking a clean, hard hit from Marchand. The Avalanche listed him as day-to-day with an upper-body injury . . . According to NHL Network, Bruins draft picks Johnny Beecher (2019 first round, 30th overall) and Curtis Hall (2018 fourth round, 119th overall) were invited to Team USA camp for the World Junior Championship. The tournament runs Dec. 26-Jan. 5 in Ostrava and Trinec, Czech Republic.

