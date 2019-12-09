■ A Bergeron return would likely boost a power play that hasn’t scored in three games (0 for 9) and is 1 for 15 in a six-game stretch. The PP has dropped from first in the league (31.6 percent hit rate) to third (28.4) in the last week.

■ The Patrice Bergeron watch is on. The Bruins’ No. 1 center, who has missed the last seven games and nine of the last 11, is likely to test his ailing groin/core injury at the Bruins’ morning skate, set for 11:30 a.m. in nearby Kanata.

OTTAWA -- A few quick laps and puck touches to get the blood flowing before the Bruins visit the Senators at Canadian Tire Centre (7:30 p.m., NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub):

■ In his absence, the Bruins are 5-1-1 and their top two centers — David Krejci (2-7—9) and Charlie Coyle (3-4—7) — have been productive. But if Bergeron’s back, buzzing, and in his usual spot between David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand, he also might help bust their goalless skids that have reached five games (Marchand) and three games (Pastrnak).

■ Bergeron, who had 8-16—24 in 21 games, hasn’t lit the lamp since Nov. 8 in Detroit. He did, however, have seven assists in his four most recent games, including four Nov. 23 against Minnesota, his most recent appearance.

■ Meanwhile, Chris Wagner, Walpole’s unofficial mayor, is working on a two-game scoring streak. After using an Anders Bjork-Sean Kuraly-Wagner third line for a few games, coach Bruce Cassidy went back to his matchup line of Joakim Nordstrom-Kuraly-Wagner. They drew the assignment of checking Colorado’s power trio (Gabe Landeskog-Nate MacKinnon-Mikko Rantanen) on Saturday, and handled them capably.

“I actually thought Kuraly’s line did a nice job,” Cassidy said. “That’s as tough of an assignment as you’re going to get in this league, and we’re able to score a goal, go to the net, play in their end a little bit. I thought they did fine.”

■ If called on against the Senators (12-17-1), Jaroslav Halak, who stopped 16 of 19 shots in the loss to the Avs, would be starting consecutive games for the first time all year. The Bruins have a back-to-back at Washington (Wednesday) and Tampa (Thursday), before concluding the four-game road trip in Sunrise, Fla. on Saturday.

■ We’ll also find out by noon whether Steven Kampfer cleared waivers. The 31-year-old, who capably handled the seventh defenseman role since arriving in a Sept. 18 swap for Adam McQuaid, would head to Providence if another team doesn’t claim him.

