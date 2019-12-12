Typically, they sit at the kid’s table, munching on the scraps of ice time the big boys leave behind. In October and November (and for much of last season), Torey Krug, David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, and Jake DeBrusk were feasting on the power play. Generally speaking, the second group typically gets 30-45 seconds if the first unit hasn’t scored. Boston’s league-best success rate approached 35 percent in the first quarter of the season.

“They don’t shoot the puck. They’re kind of ad-libbing out there a little too much,” Cassidy said before Thursday’s game at Tampa, speaking about a unit with Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk at the points, David Krejci on the half-wall, Charlie Coyle in the bumper, and Danton Heinen around the net.

TAMPA — With his team in a power-play funk, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy has looked to his second unit to push the first. So far, he doesn’t like what he sees.

The Bruins have regressed of late. They entered Thursday fourth in power-play percentage (26.5), scoring on two of their previous 25 chances. Particularly with Bergeron ailing, Cassidy was inclined to split the ice time more evenly. But the second unit hasn’t scored since David Backes smacked home a one-timer from the bumper against Montreal Dec. 1. Worse, they’re not earning dangerous chances.

“We have structure. They’re pretty good in practice with it,” Cassidy said. “The game comes, guys should probably rely on positional structure to move the puck, recover a puck, and let your creative juices take over. They’ve got it backwards.”

The first group shines in that area. They shoot, recover, and make a high-percentage play against a scrambling defense. Pucks aren’t going in right now, but it looks good. Cassidy is even-keel about their lack of results.

“I’m not too worried about the first group,” Cassidy said. “When they stop generating looks, that’s when I’ll worry. The second group, opportunity there a little more recently, because the first group isn’t finishing, to take charge, put a little pressure on them, create some competition. That hasn’t happened.”

Cassidy was similarly blunt when asked about those players’ five-on-five work. Take Coyle, who was playing 18-20 minutes a night two weeks ago, and has been under 13 the last two games. Is he doing enough to earn increased minutes?

“Nope,” Cassidy said. “That whole line isn’t, to be honest with you. That middle group has got to push themselves, Krech’s line, especially if we’re not going to generate on the extra-man, that’s the way it is right now.

“We expect more. We expect him to drive that line. [Anders] Bjork I think is playing hard, working hard. We expect Danton to get inside a little more, Charlie to get inside a little more, little more puck possession.

“We’ve talked about this before. They’re slipping away. They’re playing on the perimeter. They’ve got to get back inside.

“Throughout the course of the season, these things happen. We’re going to keep reminding them.”

Coyle knows.

“We’ve got to play better, plain and simple,” he said. “We’ve got to move our feet more. We’re trying to make plays standing still when we have open ice in front of us.

“We’ve got to work.”

