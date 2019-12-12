His journey to recovering his mental and physiological health has been an odyssey, said Thomas, one that led him at times to ponder taking his own life.

More than eight years removed from his Stanley Cup-winning performance with the Bruins in 2011, Thomas spoke openly and earnestly about the effects of what he described as a traumatic brain injury he sustained when hit by a shot to his head in pregame warmups in December 2013, during his short tenure with the Florida Panthers.

WASHINGTON — Alternately emotional, relaxed, and at times witty, former Bruins goalie Tim Thomas spoke at length here Thursday, detailing for the first time his struggle with psychological and neurological issues dating back to his final NHL season of 2013-14.

Advertisement

“I would say I gave up at least 100 times . . . or tried to,” said Thomas, speaking with reporters prior to his induction into the US Hockey Hall of Fame. “I never came that near to taking my own life. There was always a barrier there for me.

“I only really thought about it a couple times — then got scared and pulled myself back because I had enough self-control. Everyone’s different, you know? But, yeah, it was a frustrating few years.”

Thomas, 45, has lived in Colorado, Idaho, Florida, and most recently Arizona since retiring, explaining that the moves were made, in part, to aid in his healing and also accommodate the wishes of his family.

“I’ve got a little gypsy in me, or something,” said Thomas, breaking into a broad smile.

Thomas explained that his mental state had been such in recent years that he has not remained in touch with his former Boston teammates. He was clearly delighted to see a number of them here Wednesday night when he attended the Bruins-Capitals game at Capital One Arena.

Advertisement

Prior to the game, Thomas exchanged brief words and handshakes with Zdeno Chara, Patrice Bergeron, and Brad Marchand, all members of the 2011 Cup winners. He saw a few of them again postgame, prior to the Bruins flying to Tampa.

“I couldn’t keep up with watching the game for at least a few years after I stopped playing,” he said. “So, what’s the use of watching?”

Asked to explain further, Thomas said, “I couldn’t follow the game anymore . . . my brain wasn’t functioning well enough to be able to keep up with the game. So I sat out in the woods for a few years. I didn’t watch much hockey. There’s not much TV out there.”

It was the shot to his head, said Thomas, that caused a “concussion that changed my life.”

“I lost my ability, essentially,” he said. “I woke up the next morning after it and I couldn’t decide what I wanted to eat, where I wanted to go. I couldn’t follow a schedule.

“I survived following the team schedule the rest of the year, made it through that season. Then a year after I stopped playing, I got what is called a CereScan, a scan to measure the blood flow of your brain, very accurately, using radioactive isotopes.

“And two-thirds of my brain was getting less than 5 percent blood flow, and the other third was averaging about 50 percent. So if you can put those numbers in and really think through what that means to where I was, that’s where I was.”

Advertisement

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.