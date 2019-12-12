The Bruins (20-7-6) hadn’t dropped five straight since March 15-24, 2016, when Claude Julien was on his way to missing the playoffs for the second year in a row. Bruce Cassidy took over the following February. Times have been good since (137-59-28, .677), and this year’s edition still leads the Atlantic Division by 8 points.

Third-period goals by the Lightning’s Brayden Point and Steven Stamkos turned a strong road game into a 3-2 loss on Thursday night, and extended Boston’s losing streak to five games (0-4-1).

TAMPA — Their game mostly trending up and their record trending down, the Bruins once again left a rink empty-handed.

But the Bruins hadn’t gone four games in a row without earning a point under Cassidy before Thursday, when Tampa scored three straight in the final 28 minutes after Patrice Bergeron’s goal in the first five minutes.

“I don’t sense too much frustration,” said Tuukka Rask (28 saves), who made some killer stops but was beat on two of the Lightning’s three power-play opportunities. “We all hate to lose here. We’ve played decent. You’re not going to win them all. You’re not going to go 80-3, or whatever [Brett] Ritchie said.

“We recognize when we suck and when we don’t. I don’t think we’ve sucked.”

With the Bruins down, 3-1, with 3:15 remaining, defenseman John Moore scored his first goal of the season. Moore, who tripped Tampa’s Alex Killorn twice earlier in the game, flew in and found a loose puck after Anders Bjork dished into traffic.

A nice moment of redemption for Moore, who was in the box for all of six seconds when Stamkos tied the game in the second period.

“I take responsibility,” Moore said. “I’m better than that. I pride myself on being a good PKer, and when I’m in the box that’s not going to help the team. I need to be better.”

Same goes for the Bruins’ power play, which was again fruitless (0 for 2) despite some good looks on Andrei Vasilevskiy (27 saves). But the issue Thursday was the penalty kill, which left Stamkos open in the slot at 12:35 of the second, and couldn’t clear the puck on Point’s go-ahead goal. On a shift that lasted 1:20, Bergeron and Brad Marchand were a step late in denying Nikita Kucherov’s feed (Bergeron) and Point’s shot from the slot (Marchand).

“The penalty kill just didn’t have an answer tonight, all night,” Cassidy said, revealing that he and assistants Joe Sacco and Kevin Dean have debated changing alignments to better their odds of getting clears. Those could bring more risk than reward.

“There’s analytics,” Cassidy said, and “if we’re not dead last [in clears], we’re close . . . We’ve talked about it. At some point we probably have to implement it. At the end of the day, you have to battle for that thing, and have the safety valve in front. We didn’t.”

The Bruins brought their skating legs and their sharp sticks to Amalie Arena, and got a first-period boost when Zdeno Chara answered Patrick Maroon’s antagonistic shoves by dropping the gloves. It was the first time the 42-year-old captain has fought on back-to-back nights since he pummeled Atlanta’s Chris Thornburn and Boris Valabik in 2008.

Chara has now fought Maroon three times (only ex-Panther Peter Worrell, six times on Chara’s dance card, had more). It came a night after throwing ’em with Washington battleship Tom Wilson.

But overall, the Bruins didn’t bring that rough-and-tumble to the net. Bergeron scored his 10th of the year by finishing a rebound off a Marchand wraparound, and Moore crashed the crease to make up for his mistakes, but the Bruins were too often caught on the perimeter.

They still had their opportunities. With about eight minutes left in the second, Marchand chipped past Ryan McDonagh, easily snatched the puck in the corner, and Bergeron fed David Pastrnak, who hissed a slapper high and wide. Had the Bruins a little more finish, this could have been a 4-0 game in the second.

Instead, it was 1-1, six seconds into Moore’s second penalty of the night. Moore, playing his fourth game of the season after June shoulder surgery, tripped Killorn for the second time in two periods. The Bruins left Stamkos alone in the high slot. He beat Rask five-hole off a Kucherov dish.

Tampa, hardly proud of its start (16-11-3, after a Presidents’ Trophy and first-round playoff exit), feels good about winning three of four. Florida (15-11-5), which welcomes the Bruins on Saturday, has looked dangerous at times. The Bruins were 15 points ahead in the Atlantic a week ago.

“We want results and that’s the business we’re in,” a subdued Bergeron said. “That’s where we’re at.”

