With the Bruins down, 3-1, and 3:15 left, defenseman John Moore scored his first goal of the year. Moore, who tripped Tampa’s Alex Killorn twice earlier in the night, found a loose puck off an Anders Bjork feed to the slot.

TAMPA — Their game trending up and their record trending down, the Bruins continued to play better but once again left a building empty-handed.

A nice moment of redemption for Moore, who was in the box for all of six seconds when Stamkos tied the game in the second period.

But the Bruins couldn’t make good on an empty-net push.

■ A well-played first 40 minutes, particularly for the Bruins. On a back-to-back and losers of four in a row, they were sharp in the first period and sustained it for most of the first two. Tampa, not exactly proud of its first half of the season (or finish to 2018-19), was game. It was 1-1 after 40 minutes, the home team outshooting the visitors, 21-16.

■ No doubt fed up with all the losing, Zdeno Chara scored a win. Just 27 seconds into the night, he dropped the gloves for the second game in a row. The opponent: Pat Maroon, whom he fought last Jan. 17, when he was with St. Louis, and in January ‘17 (Edmonton). Chara has fought one opponent more than three times: Peter Worrell (six).

■ It was exceedingly rare for Chara, who battled Tom Wilson on Wednesday, to throw ‘em in a back-to-back. According to data on HockeyFights.com, he hadn’t fought in two straight games since 2008, his third year as Bruins captain. He pounded Atlanta’s Chris Thorburn and Boris Valabik. That was also on consecutive nights (December 12-13).

■ He once fought Worrell twice on St. Patrick’s Day, 2002. He fought Ranger Dale Purinton twice in a preseason game on Oct. 1, 2000. As a rookie with the Islanders, he fought Tampa’s Louie DeBrusk (Jake’s dad) and Ranger Darren Langdon in April ‘98. This was stuff we don’t see from the big man anymore.

■ Whether it was seeing their 42-year-old captain take down Maroon or a general saltiness over the 0-3-1 skid, the Bruins had their sharpest first period in a while. Sticks filled lanes, they skated with pop, Tuukka Rask made seven stops, and Patrice Bergeron finished the rebound of a Brad Marchand wraparound at 4:26. They killed a John Moore tripping minor beginning a 12:44, part of a Tampa push that proved fruitless.

■ The Bruins had a PP of their own, a Ryan McDonagh trip on David Krejci at 2:12 of the second. They didn’t get much going on their only man-up of the first two periods.

■ Matt Grzelcyk, who took a high check earlier in the shift, caught Anthony Cirelli with a leg-on-leg check at 4:48. Kevin Shattenkirk — not respecting his fellow BU alum — jumped him to make it 4-on-4. Tampa netminder Andrei Vailevskiy made a stop on a charging Jake DeBrusk, who took a lead feed in the slot from Charlie Coyle.

■ The Bruins had plenty of opportunities. With about eight minutes left in the second, Marchand chipped past McDonagh, easily snatched the puck in the corner, Bergeron fed Pastrnak, who hissed a slapper high and wide. Had the Bruins a little more finish, this could have been a 4-0 game in the second.

■ Instead, it was 1-1, six seconds into Moore’s second penalty of the night. Moore, playing his fourth game of the season after June shoulder surgery, tripped Alex Killorn for the second time in two periods at 12:29. The Bruins left Steven Stamkos alone in the high slot. He beat Rask five-hole off a Nikita Kucherov dish.

■ The Bolts made a feverish push after, forcing Rask to make several stops in succession. The Bruins goaltender, down on his belly, flashed his right pad on a Stamkos rebound off a Killorn shot. He also looked behind him after a wobbly Erik Cernak drive rattled off his equipment. It remained tied.

■ Because of the penalties, Moore played 7:29 in the first 40 minutes. Charlie McAvoy, on the other hand, was given extra duty because of Chara’s fight and Moore’s foibles. He skated 19:14 through two periods, landing a team-high four hits.

■ The Bruins, struggling at the dot of late, saw top centers Bergeron (9 for 12) and Krejci (7 for 9) push their winning percentage to 55 percent at the second intermission. No help from Coyle, who lost all five draws he took, four of them in the defensive zone. All four Lightning pivots beat him.

■ Sean Kuraly’s hook at 2:43 of the third gave the Bolts another power play, and led to the go-ahead goal. Marchand and Bergeron kept the puck out of the Bruins’ zone for the first 30 seconds, and Rask made a killer glove stop on Kucherov. But Kucherov found a seam from below the goal line, and Point snapped the feed upstairs at 4:07.

■ Watching the goal: Bergeron, who was low in the right circle, a few steps away from Kucherov. After Victor Hedman’s blast dented the end boards, Bergeron was unable to clear the puck, tie up the wizardly Kucherov, or deflect his pass to the slot. Marchand was a step late in tying up Point. Their time on ice that shift: 1:20.

■ The Bruins had their third power play of the night after Stamkos hauled down McAvoy at 10:28 of the third. The Bruins couldn’t find Pastrnak in the circle or Bergeron in the bumper, their top two options. Bergeron found himself in Pastrnak’s spot. After Marchand stopped a puck with a high stick, it gave Bruce Cassidy a chance to reset. He called timeout 55 seconds into the man-advantage.

■ The Bruins didn’t get a look off the rush entry, Marchand chipping the puck off the boards to a Lightning player. On the next rush, they went offside. Yanni Gourde outmuscled Bergeron for a puck along the boards. And with that, the PP was over.

■ McAvoy continues to pass up looks. With under six minutes left, he rolled through traffic at the point, around the net, and into the circle. Rather than shoot for a rebound, he passed into a battery of bodies in the slot. Momtns later at the other end, Stamkos muscled his way into the slot, and beat Rask.

