The team president is passionate, but that’s not to say he’s firing water-bottle fastballs in the midst of this five-game losing streak.

■ No one speaks much on elevators anyway, but riding from the press box to ice level with Cam Neely after a Bruins loss is an excuse to let the silence do the talking. If the Bruins just got the short end of it — with perhaps an offside review mixed in — you can just about see the steam coming out of Neely’s ears.

TAMPA — Thoughts and shots on the Bruins from sunny Florida, before a drive across Alligator Alley . . .

“The start certainly helps,” he said during a wide-ranging chat with the Globe during intermission of the Bruins’ 3-2 loss to the Lightning Thursday. “We got off to a strong start, as everybody knows, and were getting points at times where we shouldn’t have.”

The last four losses have come in regulation. The power play has converted once since Dec. 1 (1 for 22), and twice since Nov. 26. The penalty kill is allowing backbreakers, even when Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, Zdeno Chara, and Brandon Carlo are on the ice.

No forward from the middle six has scored in five games. That double-underlines and triple-circles, in red ink, the most pressing need for this group: someone who can score consistently beyond the Marchand-Bergeron-David Pastrnak trio. If those guys aren’t getting it done, the Bruins aren’t leaving the rink happy.

Bergeron, who hit the 10-goal mark Thursday, is scoring at a 34-goal pace over 82 games in his injury-shortened season. Marchand, if he gets hot, could challenge 40. Pastrnak is well on his way to 50.

But no one else save for Jake DeBrusk (7 goals in 28 games) is on track for 20 goals. Coach Bruce Cassidy has been blunt about his expectation: pick it up, or pay the price (read: ice time).

Even his top guns have been frustrated lately. Pastrnak has scored once in six games. Marchand is 0 for December, last finding the back of the net eight games ago. Evidence of how hot they once were: Pastrnak, as of Friday, was still four goals ahead of the second-place scorer in the NHL (Buffalo’s Jack Eichel has 22). Marchand, stuck on 18, had fallen only to eighth place.

They have remained positive, but loss after loss can fray the nerves, even in December. After the latest defeat in Tampa, the typically upbeat Bergeron was uncharacteristically clipped with his answers.

Neely, general manager Don Sweeney, and capologist Evan Gold are at Warrior Ice Arena most days, working the phones and crunching the numbers. No doubt this team will add. The age and talent level of their core demands it, as does the expectation of those in Brighton and beyond.

“We’re getting a feel for what our lineup should look like, but we’ve had guys in and out of the lineup, like a lot of teams,” Neely said. “For the most part, we know what the guys who have been here in the past can bring.”

Come the trade deadline, he added, “We’ll see.”

■ Neely, once the gold standard for scoring wingers around here, has enjoyed watching a 22-year-old who plays a much different style: Anders Bjork.

“I’ve been really impressed,” said Neely, three times a 50-goal scorer, though he often scored his goals after grinding his opponents into dust rather than leaving them coughing on it a la the fleet-footed Bjork.

The plan for the Notre Dame product, after two years of shoulder woes, was to establish himself as a top player in Providence. He will not be going back any time soon.

“He came to make our team this year,” Neely said. “He’s so much stronger on the puck. He’s a smart hockey player. He’s just learning. He missed a lot of hockey, so he’s just trying to figure out what the game’s like at the NHL level.”

If the puck starts going in for Bjork (4-5—9 in 25 games), he’ll make himself a long-term Bruin — or a highly desirable piece for a trade.

“I like what he’s brought to our team,” said Neely. “I think he’s got so much room to improve, but he’s got a nice skill set.”

■ The Bruins are still assessing Dallas castoff Brett Ritchie, who hasn’t shown much other than size (6-4, 220) as a middle-six wing (2-2—4 in 19 games).

“He’s been in and out of the lineup,” Neely said. “We don’t necessarily have a good idea of what he is, where he is.”

He might be the Bruins’ Yogi Berra. Ritchie unintentionally offered one of the quips of the season Wednesday in D.C., when putting the ongoing skid in perspective.

“It’s an 82-game season,” he told reporters. “We weren’t going to go 80-3 or whatever it was.”

Tuukka Rask seemed to appreciate the questionable math.

“You’re not going to win them all,” he said, lightheartedly, after the Lighting setback. “You’re not going to go 80-3, or whatever Ritchie said.”

Follow Matt Porter on Twitter at @mattyports