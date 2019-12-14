No team has had more of its goals challenged than Boston’s six. Only Dallas and Winnipeg had that many. The Bruins lead the league in overturned goals by a wide margin. They’ve had five taken away. No other team had more than three.

In 498 games played this season through Thursday, there had been 69 coaches’ challenges, according to league data, and 36 goals taken off the board.

SUNRISE, Fla. — The Bruins have been frustrated with their recent losing streak. But this year, nothing has irritated them more than the league’s video review system.

All but one of them led to losses for the Bruins.

The most objectionable, from a Black and Gold standpoint, was Charlie Coyle’s offside Nov. 5 in Montreal, which made headlines in Canada. Coyle was corralling the puck with his skate while moving into the zone. When he accepted a pass at the blue line, video showed a sliver of white space between the back of Coyle’s skate and the blue paint. Was Coyle, an elite-level hockey player, in control of the puck? The Bruins argued yes, to no avail, in a 5-4 loss.

They lost a pair of challenges Oct. 10 in Colorado. David Krejci was ruled to have made contact with goaltender Philipp Grubauer, a decision that wiped out a 3-1 lead. With the game tied early in the third period, David Pastrnak going offside took Jake DeBrusk’s strike from the record. The Avalanche scored twice after that and won, 4-2.

A Pastrnak goal Oct. 22 against Toronto was called back because Patrice Bergeron, waiting at the blue line on an entry, lifted his skate to start a crossover. He flinched 13 seconds before the goal. That was the only time the Bruins won a game when they had a goal taken away (1-3-0).

What to tell them, as a coach?

“Use your discretion at the blue line,” Bruce Cassidy said before puck drop Saturday night against the Panthers. “They’re wingers. They’re used to flying through there. That’s just something that has to be ingrained in them over time, that they have discipline at the blue line.

“You’re talking about an inch on a couple of these. We’re not offside by 2 feet, so you’re nitpicking a little bit, but go the extra mile to work to stay onside is kind of the message. Hopefully that’s all behind us. Other than that, we’re not going to admonish guys necessarily if it’s that close. They just have to be better at it, a little more aware of what’s going on.”

Cassidy has not challenged a play, one of five teams not to throw the proverbial flag (Florida, Philadelphia, Nashville, Los Angeles).

NHL Coach’s Challenge Tracker for 498 games played through this Thursday, Dec. 12: pic.twitter.com/T6Hm9eT12j — Dave Stubbs (@Dave_Stubbs) December 14, 2019

. . .

Looking to kick-start the middle of his forward corps, Cassidy shifted Coyle to Krejci’s right wing, where he played a few games earlier this season.

“Moving Charlie up,” Cassidy mused, “maybe that generates more offense than what we’ve seen.”

Entering Saturday, a Bruins forward on the second or third line hadn’t scored an even-strength goal in their five-game losing streak (0-4-1). Coyle was without a point in that time.

It also gave Coyle a night away from the faceoff circle. Cassidy was concerned about Coyle’s performance on draws, which has not been stellar. Coming off a 1-for-7 performance at Tampa, he entered Saturday winning a team-low 46 percent of drops. It wasn’t all Coyle’s problem, though.

“He’s going to have to compete harder in there, and he’s going to have to ask his wingers to get in and help him,” Cassidy said. “You win a lot of draws with a guy stepping in and tapping the puck. Part of it will be the ownership of driving that line, and it starts with the faceoff. It is the beginning of the competitive part of a shift. Part of that’s him, part of that’s his linemates helping him out.”

. . .

Bergeron has long been one of the best faceoff men in the game, and he is usually aces on the penalty kill. Cassidy said the Bruins made a PK adjustment that accounts for his acumen.

Clearing the puck has been a problem. Cassidy and his assistants noticed opposing forwards are jumping through the faceoff formation to harass Boston’s defensemen.

“Knowing Bergy wins a lot of draws, some teams are cheating to lose,” Cassidy said. “They’re tying up our D before they can clear it.”

Boston was 3 for 6 on the penalty kill against Washington and Tampa, two of the league’s elite power-play units. Entering Saturday, the Capitals were ranked fifth (24 percent), the Lighting second (29.6). The Panthers were no slouches either (seventh; 22.7).

. . .

Sean Kuraly filled in as the third-line center . . . David Backes returned to the Bruins’ lineup, replacing Brett Ritchie and skating the right side of the fourth line. Chris Wagner moved to the middle . . . Ritchie was scoreless in his previous four games, averaging less than 10 minutes of ice time . . . Spotted at the BB&T Center, walking with fellow Bruins legend Shawn Thornton: Palm Beach County, Fla., resident Bobby Orr.

