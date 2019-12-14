It wasn’t 60 minutes of rest n’ relaxation, but the Bruins finally snapped their five-game skid here, taking a 4-2 over the Panthers at BB&T Center.

“You hope so, right?” coach Bruce Cassidy said before puck drop. “Played a lot of hockey recently. Any time you can get down, out of the cold, sit back, put your feet up, it can be good. It can be refreshing.”

SUNRISE, Fla. — Tired of losing, the Bruins were hoping the South Florida sun and surf would wash away their troubles.

David Pastrnak scored twice, upping his league-leading total to 28. Jake DeBrusk and David Krejci added goals. Jaroslav Halak won his first game since Dec. 3, when he stopped all 24 shots against Carolina.

More importantly, Boston (21-7-6) avoided another ridiculous Florida comeback.

The last time they played the Panthers, on Nov. 12 at TD Garden, the Bruins led, 4-0, at the second intermission. They lost, 5-4, in overtime.

Whatever the Cats scratched out between periods, it had an effect.

After getting it handed to them in the first 40 minutes Saturday, the Panthers pushed hard down the stretch. They were on the way to a comeback 2:46 into the third, when defenseman Mark Pysyk jammed in a backhand rebound from the high slot, finding room around Zdeno Chara.

Nearly four minutes later, Pastrnak was awarded a penalty shot on a light hook by Aaron Ekblad. He couldn’t fool Sergei Bobrovsky (38 saves) with a wrister.

Halak, who was extremely sharp through 40 minutes (22 saves), was baffled by Keith Yandle’s tumbling knuckler from the point. It sailed right by his glove, the Milton native screaming his excitement through his bubble shield.

But Pastrnak made everyone in Black and Gold exhale when he sailed home an empty-netter from center ice with 2:10 left. Halak finished with 31 stops on 33 shots.

■ The first shift of the night for the Bruins was a minute-long possession in the Panthers’ zone by the top line, and the B’s were on their way to their best first period since their five-game losing streak began. Through 40 minutes, few areas of the game were not under Black and Gold control.

■ At the second intermission, they held a 32-22 shot advantage. They allowed the Cats few dangerous chances, and stormed Bobrovsky at the other end. They exited their zone with crafty passes and quick feet. They committed two penalties, but killed them both. They even scored their first power-play goal in three games.

■ The Bruins scored first, after DeBrusk took advantage of a whiff by Anton Stralman on a bouncing puck inside his blue line. At 14:41 of the first, DeBrusk produced the 100th point of his career on a confident finish, flipping a shot upstairs on a quick break-in. He didn’t overthink the deke, flashing his blade open, then shooting into the empty space.

■ Coach Bruce Cassidy, looking for more oomph from his middle six, got more of it. Krejci made it 2-0 with a one-timer from way out high, a blast that had enough gas to sneak across the line before Stralman could sweep it away. DeBrusk wheeled up the boards and fed his centerman the puck.

■ Pastrnak, who fanned on a one-timer from his office on the Bruins’ first power play, cashed in on the third. He finished a gorgeous feed from Brad Marchand, who zipped a pass from the circle, through traffic, to a waiting Pastrnak at the far post. Boston, 3-0, at 7:30 of the second.

■ The Bruins’ power play, thirsty of late — 2 for its last 27 coming in — was on point. The Panthers left seams open — that whiffed Pastrnak one-timer came after Torey Krug found him from the other side of the zone — but the details were sharp. Patrice Bergeron’s stick lift on defenseman MacKenzie Weegar in the slot let Marchand’s dish find Pastrnak at the post. Florida’s PK was 10th in the league coming in.

■ Charlie Coyle had the one of the Bruins’ best chances of the first period, cutting to his backhand on a mini-breakaway some five minutes into the game. Bobrovsky blockered it away. Bobrovsky’s game was lost in the Everglades in October, but he had a .958 save percentage in his last four starts. The Bruins peppered him with 11 shots in the first nine minutes.

■ Netminder Halak was sharp. The two penalty kills saw him stuff Brett Connolly on a rebound in front, after Anders Bjork couldn’t keep control of his stick on a follow-through. On the Panthers’ second power play of the first period, following Matt Grzelcyk’s interference, Halak stoned Brian Boyle from in tight. He made 11 stops in each of the first two periods; many of them were from far away.

■ After his goal, DeBrusk ceded his net-front spot on the PP1 unit to Danton Heinen. Ostensibly that was a move to get Heinen going, the third-year winger in a scoring drought of nine games coming in. He got a few extra touches on the power play, and was mucking it up in front on Pastrnak’s 10-foot tap.

■ With 1:23 left, sublime center Aleksander Barkov went into the boards awkwardly, jamming his left foot. Charlie McAvoy, who rode in with him, took an interference penalty. Barkov (10-26—36 in 32 games) was helped off the ice.

