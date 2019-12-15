In a 4-2 win over the Panthers, we didn’t see Pasta in full. The league’s leading goal scorer (28) didn’t show the fans in Sunrise one of his spectacular finishes, though he was plenty happy to redirect a hard Brad Marchand dish 10 feet and throw in a center-ice empty-netter. On the power play, where he previously whiffed on a signature one-timer from the left circle. He was also shaking his head about his penalty shot attempt, sounding like a player who was eager to get home and sleep in his own bed.

“It was a big win for us, and very much needed,” said David Pastrnak, feeling relieved to see the puck go in the net twice on Saturday.

Advertisement

Anyone paid to fill the net rests easier when their team’s power-play unit is working the way the Bruins were on Saturday. On Pastrnak’s tip, which made it 3-0 in the second period, they created a goal off a shot, moving into perfect position to set up a high-skill play.

Pastrnak took a shot from above the right circle, Panthers defenseman Mackenzie Weegar stung by the wrister to his torso. As Weegar got up, Pastrnak collected the rebound and slipped a backhand to Torey Krug at the point. Krug slapped a pass to Marchand, in the left circle, as Danton Heinen went to work screening goalie Sergei Bobrovsky and Patrice Bergeron attracted attention between the hashes. Florida was scrambling into position, but Boston was about to execute.

When Marchand sent his feed to Pastrnak at the far post, Heinen was blocking Bobrovsky’s vision and Bergeron was lifting Weegar’s stick to fully clear the lane. Marchand sold the shot, freezing defenseman Aaron Ekblad, who didn’t do anything to take away the pass. Marchand turned his wrists at the last moment, hitting Pastrnak on the tape.

Advertisement

“Lately we’ve been getting chances, but obviously no goals,” said Pastrnak, still on pace for 68 goals this year despite scoring once in his previous six games. Entering Saturday, the Bruins were on 0-for-7 and 2-for-27 stretches on the man-up. “It was getting a little bit frustrating for us. Good for us we got a PP goal.”

After a tough road trip — heavyweight Washington, dangerous Tampa, scrappy Ottawa, and inconsistent-but-talented Florida — in which the Bruins went 1-3-0, bet on Pastrnak and Co. cooking up something tasty this week. They can return to their Brighton digs, make use of the training and treatment facilities at Warrior Ice Arena, and get some quality holiday time with their families. Being on the road let them refocus on the game, but there’s nothing like the comforts of home.

■ With 48 points, the Bruins (21-7-6) sit second in the East. The four-game homestand, which runs through the holiday break (Dec. 24-26), includes the Kings (Tuesday), Islanders (Thursday), Predators (Saturday), and Capitals (Monday). First up: Los Angeles, on the end of a three-in-four that took them through Pittsburgh and Detroit. Since they’re getting crowned, last in the West (13-18-3) and third-worst overall behind the Devils and Red Wings, other teams are looking at who might be available.

■ Polled a few veteran player agents on this topic: Would the Bruins be more inclined to nab Taylor Hall, or Ilya Kovalchuk? Unanimous word came back: Hall, even though that’s highly unlikely. As strong a scorer as he’s been over the years, Kovalchuk’s time in LA has proven he’s no longer a top-six guy. The Bruins don’t need to get slower.

Advertisement

Spitballing here, but if there’s a Kings winger who might fit, it could be Tyler Toffoli. He checks a few boxes: righthanded shot, 27 years old, and potentially a finisher for David Krejci’s right wing. He’s also in need of a fresh start, his production plummeting since his playoff breakout in the Kings’ Stanley Cup season of 2014. The three-time 20-goal scorer (and one-time 30-goal man) couldn’t finish last year: 13 goals; and at 5 on 5, six goals on 3.4 percent shooting. Krejci has a way of improving the scoring touch of others.

Charlie Coyle looked good as a No. 2 right wing on Saturday, but with this current mix, he’s a better fit as a third-line center. Adding Toffoli for picks and/or prospects could allow Krejci, Toffoli and Jake DeBrusk to stay together, and let an Anders Bjork-Coyle-Danton Heinen third line shine against lesser competition. Toffoli gets to the net (28 high-danger shot attempts, tied with Pastrnak for 54th in the league). He’s on an expiring deal, and makes $4.6 million against the cap, so Don Sweeney would have to play with his numbers a little. But it seems like a fit. At his best, Toffoli is a defensively responsible sniper. A move to Boston could rejuvenate him.

Advertisement

■ The Islanders (22-7-2) look like a team that’s one scorer away from going on a long run. Already lock-down on defense, with toughness and goaltending, they could really use a dynamic threat up front. Perhaps someone who could, in theory, arrive via public transit. Hard to see Ray Shero trading Hall within the Metro division, because NHL GMs traditionally handcuff themselves when it comes to such moves. The Isles may not have the defense and goaltending prospects New Jersey wants. But Hall would be a game-changer for them, making other teams worry more about getting burned than choked out. If Lou Lamoriello believes his club is good enough to bring the first Cup to Long Island since 1983 (and he should), why not take a swing?

Follow Matt Porter on Twitter at @mattyports