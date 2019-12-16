No one expects Sweeney, now is his fifth season calling the shots on Causeway, to be in too deep on the current trade buzz around Hall, 28, whose name was front and center here in the months leading to the June 2010 draft when the Bruins owned the No. 2 pick. New Jersey, Hall’s current port o’ call, is expected to trade him any day now, and the rumored lead suitors to date have included just about everyone but the Bruins.

Unless GM Don Sweeney gets busier than legendary Habs GM Sammy Pollock, the Bruins will line up Tuesday night against the sad sack LA Kings without Taylor Hall wearing a Black and Gold sweater.

Keep in mind, such was the read around the league in Feb. 2017 when Sweeney swooped in the morning of the deadline and plucked Rick Nash, the hottest name on the trade block, to join the Bruins for the playoff run. Nash proved a good fit off the hop, but another concussion, what would be his last, hindered his production and eventually led to his retirement that summer at age 34.

Sweeney has to be interested in Hall, who only some 18 months ago was named the league MVP after his career-high 93-point season with the Devils. He is young, strong, and only too eager finally to build his postseason bona ides, after six years of DNQs with Edmonton and now only five playoff games in his three seasons in Newark.

Hall, like Nash, would arrive as a prime fit to ride with David Krejci on the second line, with coach Bruce Cassidy left to figure which wing would suit him best. If on left, then Jake DeBrusk would flip to right or shift down to a third line. If right, Charlie Coyle then would be free to return to pivoting a third line, a spot where he was beginning to thrive until a blip in the club’s overall offense forced Cassidy to move him up to Krejci’s right side.

“I like that he’s a proven NHL player that can put up points,” Cassidy said Monday, explaining the pluses and minuses of moving Coyle higher on the food pyramid. “He goes into that line playing with guys used to manufacturing offense.”

Coyle is a top six talent, and the Boston roster has a number of young forwards, such as Danton Heinen, Anders Bjork, Brett Ritchie and the injured Karson Kuhlman, who are still trying to prove they have that kind of offensive heft and finish in their games. Coyle is more valuable as a puck-possessing center, able to hold the zone and distribute, but his size and pedigree made him the logical one to play up the order. That versatility was why Sweeney was willing to surrender prospect Ryan Donato at this past February’s trade deadline to bring Coyle here from Minnesota.

“The one thing Coyle does is give you a little more experience at that position,” noted Cassidy. “He knows the expectation a top six player should be meeting. What we lose is a guy who can drive a third line with younger guys on his wings.”

In Coyle’s absence in the No. 3 hole, Sean Kuraly has the chance to take over that pivot position.

“Hopefully, Sean can grab that role and go with it,” said Cassidy.

But ideally, Kuraly remains the center workhorse on the No. 4 line and Coyle returns to tutor in residence assigned to develop wings as the No. 3 center.

Hall would arrive here just as Nash did, a proven commodity, albeit not as prolific as Nash, on the second line. For a club with an aging core, specifically thirtysomething centers Patrice Bergeron and Krejci, his addition in the top six would be an invaluable boost. How many more Cup runs does this core have left? No answer to that. But Hall’s presence would improve the immediate chances.

Would they have won Game 7 of the Cup Final vs. the Blues with Hall in the lineup last June? Again, no answer. But better odds.

Like his play to get Nash, Sweeney’s play for Hall would be as a rental, which is how the market has been shaping up the last few days for the grinding, 6-foot-1-inch power forward.

The Nash rental here in Feb. ’18 ended up costing Sweneey five players: Ryan Lindgren, Ryan Spooner, Matt Beleskey, Jacob Bernard-Docker (a Round 1 pick in ’18) and Massimo Rizzo (R7 pick in ’19).

Beleskey was addition by subtraction, folded into the deal as a way of the Bruins finally moving the failed free agent off the books. Spooner flopped after signing a two-year extension on Broadway and now plays in Russia. Lindgren has found steady work on the Ranger backline this season. TBA on the two draft picks.

Shero, his Devils ranked 30th in a 31-team league Monday morning, already has fired his coach. Draft picks do him little good today. So he is not believed to be pursuing the standard player-prospect-pick package typical in a rental deal.

Instead, with more than half a season to go, and respectability to salvage in Newark, Shero has to be fixed on landing a couple of players who can jolt the offense. Even worse than their place in the standings is their dead-last goal scoring average — a paltry 2.38 goals per game.

Shero’s ask here probably would begin with DeBrusk and could include center Jack Studnicka, the former second-round pick now pacing the WannaBs roster in Providence with 24 points in 28 games.

It sounds like a lot. It always does.

Unless the outcome is a Cup.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.