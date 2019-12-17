■ Even amid the drudgery of what appears to be another lottery-pick season for The Tilted Crowns, elite center Anze Kopitar continues to produce at a near point-per-game pace: 35 games: 13-18—31. He is the Bergy of the West, though a more prolific scorer (919 career points to Patrice Bergeron’s 840). Kopitar has two Selkes, as the game’s top defensive forward, while Bergeron shares a record four Selkes with ex-Habs great Bob Gainey (who celebrated his 66th birthday last week).

Greetings from snow-skimmed Causeway Street, where Tuesday night the 21-7-6 Bruins take on the 14-18-3 Kings, who have the fewest number of wins in the NHL other than New Jersey (10) and Detroit (9).

■ The wintry mix kept the Bruins away from their Boca Brighton practice facility, allowing the Sons of Butch’s more sleep time and extra hot cocoa. Following Monday’s workout, Cassidy did not name his starting tender vs. the Kings. If he keeps to his rotation, it will put Tuukka Rask (13-4-3 between the pipes. The winningest tender in franchise history, Rask (278 W’s), lost his last two starts (Ottawa and Tampa).

■ The Kings have gone 4-5-1 in their last 10 games, including a 4-2 win over the Winged Wheels in Detroit on Sunday. The Kings are 3-0-1 in their last four, with Tyler Toffoli 3-4—7 over that stretch.

■ David Pastrnak looked more like Pasta Perfect on Saturday, potting two goals (one an empty-netter) in the 4-2 win over the Florida Panthers. He still has the NHL goal-scoring lead (28), followed by North Chelmsford’s Jack Eichel (23) and both Leon Draisaitl and Alex Ovechkin (each with 21). Pasta and Eichel share the sheet on Dec. 27 when the Bruins visit the Sabres in their first game after the brief holiday break.

■ The Bruins are expected to roll out the same group of forwards as Saturday night:

Brad Marchand-Bergeron-Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk-David Krejci-Charlie Coyle

Anders Bjork-Sean Kuraly-Danton Heinen

Joakim Nordstrom-Chris Wagner-David Backes

Coach Bruce Cassidy used Connor Clifton next to Matt Grzelcyk on the third pair vs. the Panthers. It’s possible John Moore will sub in for Clifton.

■ The Bruins now under Cassidy: 225-138-59 (.676). With 48 points banked in the first 34 games this season, the Bruins can go .500 the rest of the way and still finish with 96 points — and secure their fourth consecutive playoff berth under Cassidy’s direction.

